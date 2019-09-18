By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The recently approved School Board 2019-20 budget includes nearly $12.8 million for Class Size Reduction, which goes toward teacher salaries to maintain compliance with the class size amendment.
In 2002, citizens approved an amendment to the Florida Constitution that set limits on the number of students in core classes (math, English, science, etc.) in the state’s public schools. The maximum class sizes are 18 students in kindergarten through third grade, 22 students in fourth grade through eighth grade, and 25 students in ninth grade through 12th grade.
The requirements were phased in starting with a district-wide average and eventually to a class-by-class count, but the strict requirements were eased with some flexibility through an amendment by the Legislature in 2011.
The Highlands District’s Class Size Reduction funding went up slightly from $12.704 million in 2018-19 to $12.789 million in 2019-20.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the Class Size Reduction funding goes toward classroom teacher salaries.
Highlands News-Sun noted that the Class Size Reduction funding was $6.586 million in 2005-06 and increased significantly to $9.401 million in 2006-07.
Averyt explained that the compliance requirements became more stringent that year so the state funding was increased.
The compliance changed from a district-level average to a school-level average in 2006-07.
In 2010-2011 and subsequent years, compliance was measured at the classroom level, which resulted in some districts, including Highlands, to be penalized for non-compliance.
Averyt explained the district can’t control one student enrolling the week before the enrollment survey week and there is no room at his grade level. The student has to go into a classroom and then the district is out of compliance.
You would need another teacher and space for another class or buy a new portable for one student, he said. He added that it doesn’t make sense, so it is good that the district went to the school-wide average.
The district is back to the school-wide average for class size compliance because it is offering the Controlled Open Enrollment Program, since the 2017-18 school year, which allows transfers to schools that have adequate student capacity/openings.
“We monitor that to make sure they don’t go 10 or 15 kids over [the maximum],” Averyt said. “They might get three or four kids over, but it usually doesn’t get that far.”
The class size concerns are mainly at the elementary level, he said. There are some specialty classes at the secondary level that create the same issue because there may be only one teacher that can teach the class and many students want to take that class.
The 2011 Legislature amended the class size requirement providing class size flexibility to schools that enroll students after the October student membership survey. If a district school board determines that it is impractical, educationally unsound or disruptive to student learning, students may be temporarily assigned to a class that exceeds the maximums.
Up to three additional students may be assigned to a teacher in kindergarten through third grade and up to five additional students may be assigned to a teacher in fourth grade through 12th grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.