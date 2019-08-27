SEBRING — A love and passion to teach children the importance of sportsmanship and social interaction is what Stacey Clogston exudes. Clogston is the recipient of the Highlands News-Sun’s 2018 Highlander Award for Female Coach of the Year.
“I was speechless when I was nominated. Just to be nominated I was speechless, and then when I won, there really were no words. It meant a lot to me,” she said. “I am real hard on myself so it meant a lot to know that I was nominated and people see what I do.”
It was an emotional moment for Clogston as she held back tears when she was announced as the winner of the Female Coach of the Year.
“I was 100% surprised when I won. I was overwhelmed with joy and I was holding back the happy tears,” Clogston said. “It really meant a lot for what I do on a daily basis.
“It opened my eyes to think more of myself as a teacher and a coach at the elementary level,” she said. “It really means so much that someone sees what I don’t think people see. It is why I teach and why I do what I do.”
Clogston has a vision and knows why she is a physical educator.
“I see a clear view of my why,” she said. “Sometimes as an elementary teacher you feel like you are under the radar, so for someone to nominate me and see that I do go above and beyond for all my babies at Cracker Trail Elementary, means a lot. It means a lot that they saw that and they thought that much of me to nominate me.”
The connection with the children is what Clogston loves most about coaching.
“To be that person that the kids at the younger level love to come to your class, they love to participate in what you are doing, to be able to encourage the ones that aren’t too fond of a certain sport or activity and being able to open up the eyes of the kids that I get to teach on a daily basis to different things in life and things they may never get a chance to play — to give them that chance at a school level means more than anything else to me,” she said.
Clogston’s goal is to teach kids that it is not all about winning and losing, but about the experience of playing and the social aspect of the activities.
“I want them to be active in a safe but fun way where ever they are. Right now in community sports it is all about competition and I do get that from some of the kids, but I want them to play socially the right way,” she said. “I want them to be able to play any sport they want but the most important thing is sportsman and that the social interaction is positive and not negative, no matter what age or level you are at.”
A physical education teacher was not what Clogston initially set out to become.
“When I started going to school I wanted to be in the medical field but I knew it wasn’t for me so I began substituting for the county,” Clogston said. “I did it at all levels, but at middle and high I just couldn’t connect with the kids the way I wanted to.
“I really enjoyed the little ones so I changed my major to elementary education,” she said. “I taught third grade for eight years at Cracker Trail Elementary.”
A love and passion for staying active and healthy drove Clogston to excellence.
“I have this passion to be outdoors, for physical education, to teach the students to stay active and healthy and to have social interaction in a positive way,” she said. “Five years ago, I began teaching P.E. at Cracker Trail and I began my master’s (degree).
“This is my fifth year at Cracker Trail as the P.E. coach and I absolutely love it,” she said. “What I love most about the younger kids is they have their independence but they still need you.
“They want to communicate with you, they want you to go play tag with them and I like that they still want you to be there as their teacher.”
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. Bugs Bee-Ware Exterminating was the sponsor of the Female Coach of the Year award.
