SEBRING — Highlands News-Sun Managing Editor Karen Clogston has been promoted to a role that gives her leadership over the newspaper’s social media sites, as well as supervising the page designers.
Clogston’s new title is managing editor and media director, according to Highlands News-Sun Executive Editor Romona Washington.
“In her new role, Karen will continue to manage the reporters and guide our special sections. We have decided that Karen is ideal to manage our page designers and our social media platforms. Karen brings a detailed approach to all of these verticals and is the perfect person to keep us focused in these valuable arenas,” Washington said.
“Karen has been in the newspaper business for 15 years. During that time, she has constantly grown her skills and has the savvy to take on these responsibilities,” Washington said. “Karen has a strong background in designing newspapers and magazines, which makes her the ideal person to supervise our page designers.”
Clogston was born in upstate New York and raised in Southern California. She received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and arrived in Sebring on July 2, 2004, just six weeks before Hurricane Charley. She started work as a page designer at the former Highlands Today the week before Hurricane Jeanne.
Since then she has married and had a daughter. Additionally along the way, Clogston added on duties of copy editor, and eventually became special projects coordinator over all the newspaper’s special sections. She became special sections editor in December 2015 and during the transition of the newspaper purchases in 2016, Clogston was a calm influence in the editorial department and was promoted to managing editor in 2017.
“Highlands County deserves a strong community newspaper and I’m excited to take on these new responsibilities. It’s not about being first, but about being accurate and thorough. I enjoy serving the community and our customers,” Clogston said.
Highlands News-Sun VP & Group Publisher Tim Smolarick also announced the expanded role of Advertising Director Cliff Yeazel, who will assume the role of publisher of the newspaper’s three monthly magazines: Well Being in the Heartland, Welcome Home Heartland and Heartland Auto Plus.
“As we begin to move our magazines into a more regional position across the entire footprint it is critical we appoint one person to lead that task. A successful regional approach with our magazines gives our clients an opportunity to reach entirely new markets across Central Florida at a rate that cannot be matched,” Smolarick said.
“Well Being in the Heartland has been tapped to be the first regional publication and we are excited to launch this in either March or April,” he said. “Our medical Sales representatives, Kim Browning and Susan Jones, have done a tremendous job and we are 18 months into this publication.”
Smolarick said Welcome Home Heartland will follow as soon as real estate representatives in the other counties are aligned.
“I congratulate Cliff and we look forward to continued success with our monthly magazines,” he said.
D-R Media and Investments LLC was formed in July 2018. In addition to the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun, D-R Media owns the Polk News-Sun and Winter Haven Sun as well as The Sumter Shopper, Four Corners News Leader, Clermont News Leader and the Triangle News Leader.
Clogston’s reassignment will be effective March 4. Yeazel’s reassingment is effective immediately.
Congratulations to Karen and Cliff.
