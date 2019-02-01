AVON PARK — Councilwoman Maria Sutherland expressed concerns at Monday’s City Council meeting of ethics violations by Councilwoman Brenda Gray and Glinda Pruitt, when she was the city attorney.
In a Jan. 22 letter to City Manager David Flowers and Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr, Sutherland stated Pruitt ignored Avon Park Airport policies and regulations by authoring a lease agreement for Gray’s employer — the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless — despite a memo that Gray had, but denied having, which stated potential ethical conflicts to lease city property without city procurement/transparency.
Gray is the executive director of the Homeless Coalition and Pruitt serves on the coalition’s executive board, Sutherland noted.
At Monday’s council meeting, Sutherland said, “In speaking with Community Redevelopment Agency airport members and other people from the airport, the city spent more than $140,000 on the master plan for the airport to develop industrialization and commercialization that was moving to the airport for aviation-related businesses.”
City policy states that a non-aviation business at the airport cannot get a lease from the city unless it is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sutherland said there is a very simply remedy. The Homeless Coalition’s lease agreement with the city is up in July 2019 and it should not be renewed, she said, so the airport can be marketed as it was intended, for aviation-related businesses.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked Buhr if there would be any issue if the city did not renew the lease agreement with the Homeless Coalition.
Buhr responded, “no.”
In the Jan. 22 letter that was included in the council meeting agenda, Sutherland stated after speaking with numerous residents and checking public records it is clear that Pruitt used city paid time to conduct personal affairs and business on behalf of Gray and Gray’s employer, the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
Gray said when she received the agenda package she wasn’t sure of Sutherland’s intentions.
Sutherland is saying things that are untrue as far as the procurement process, Gray said. The City of Avon Park followed its guidelines.
Pruitt, who was at the Monday meeting, said if Sutherland did her research she would have seen that the City Council passed an ordinance in 2015, which supersedes the airport regulations and policies and how the city goes about leasing its property.
Every policy was followed, she said.
Sutherland responded that not every policy was followed.
There was a lengthy discussion with Pruitt saying Sutherland should have researched the matter better before making claims against her.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said it was all a moot point because the FAA did not approve of that business to be run inside the terminal.
He hears often that pilots would rather go to Sebring than Avon Park because the Avon Park terminal has people in the offices that shouldn’t be there.
“They are just not going to come back until we rectify that problem” he said.
Gray said the Homeless Coalition is in the process of finding a place to relocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.