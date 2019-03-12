LAKE PLACID — Migrant labor camps in town limits.
Town government and Highlands County staff are working with Lake Placid code enforcement to correct a situation that should never have been allowed to happen in the first place, according to town ordinances. Town Administrator Phil Williams and Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler are hopeful for a positive ending to the situation.
Yolanda and Erika Barajas bought the home at 338 E. Hibiscus St. in 2018 for $45,000, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website. A Highlands County inspection report indicates the owners are Yolanda and Enrique Barajas.
The home is in Lake Placid town limits and is zoned single family, R-1A. Until recently, the home had two bedrooms and one bathroom. The 900-square-foot home was built in 1955. It originally had a carport.
Recently, the homeowners closed in the carport with plywood and windows. When Ronald Hall met his new neighbor, Enrique Barajas allegedly told Hall that the location was going to be a migrant camp.
Hall and another set of neighbors, the Ridenouers, brought the issue of whether or not this is allowable to the Town Council at a spring 2018 meeting.
The residents’ concerns were valid; the property is zoned for residential, single family only. The neighbors did not believe any of the work done on the home was permitted or could meet code enforcement standards.
On Oct. 5, 2018, Highlands County went to inspect the home. The inspector said there were no permits on the building enclosure. No one was at the site but the inspector said he would send a copy of the report to the homeowner along with one for Lake Placid code enforcement “to institute fines to entice compliance.”
The inspector’s report noted the enclosure was not structural and had several errors in construction.
A relatively new town ordinance lets code enforcement officers not only identify code violations but also enables them to enforce those violations through fines, etc.
Fansler reported to Williams in an email dated March 7 that Enrique Barajas “received an Operating Permit for a Migrant Labor from the Department of Health allowing for 10 occupants” on Nov. 5, 2018. The permit was issued “apparently” without checking to verify what the property’s zoning is and where the house is located.
The permit from the DOH cost the homeowner $285; he was advised to seek a refund from the DOH by Fansler. Enrique Barajas told police officers it was the DOH who told him he didn’t need a permit for the migrant camp status.
Code enforcement is giving Enrique Barajas the benefit of the doubt that there was a breakdown in communication. Code enforcement asked that the migrants be moved within 30 days from March 7. Enrique Barajas has spoken about removing the enclosure or he might meet with [county] planning and get the correct permits.
Williams was concerned the garbage would increase while the town is only charging the property for a residential rate. The neighbors do not want their property values to drop, residents said at a previous Town Hall meeting.
Code Enforcement Officer Mostyn Mullins talked to the DOH Monday and said he was informed that they do not confirm zoning before giving out a migrant camp status. He also determined the town’s ordinances supersede those of the DOH.
