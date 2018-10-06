SEBRING — Cold caps, used before, during and briefly after chemotherapy, are allowing some women to retain the majority of their hair.
Used during chemo treatments, cold caps — or scalp cooling systems — restrict blood vessels in the scalp to limit the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching hair follicles. As cellular metabolism is slowed, full exposure to the drugs is reduced, allowing some hair follicles to survive. While they may not work for all, it’s estimated well over half the women opting for cold cap therapy find success in retaining most of their locks.
Faced with chemotherapy for breast cancer, local resident Debbie McCullough discovered cold cap therapy via the Rapunzel Project online.
“My daughter was instrumental in researching this and really helped me every step of the way,” McCullough said. “She wanted me to have this option because personally I just didn’t want to look in the mirror and see myself without hair.”
The website listed locations where cold cap therapy was available and McCullough traveled to Tampa to have her treatment.
With two options currently in use, scalp cooling systems or cold caps work in similar fashion, but are very different to experience. Worn before, during and briefly after chemo treatments, the helmet-like caps are typically rented for use.
Cold caps are chilled in special freezers or on dry ice. Frozen to 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, some women experience severe chill or headache from use. McCullough used warming blankets and took headache medication prior to her treatments as a precaution.
“I was fortunate,” she said. “I never had any pain and also I had three weeks between my chemo treatments so it wasn’t such a hardship.”
Utilizing a cold cap system, McCullough shared it took a team to ensure she was able to manage the caps being rotated during use as they warmed.
“My daughter and a friend went with me every treatment,” she said. “They worked as a team to prepare and switch out caps every 30 minutes because it has to stay frozen to work.”
McCullough rented her cap and then had to manage the transport of coolers and dry ice needed to maintain the deep chill required. Paying out of pocket, cold cap therapy is pricey and typically not covered by insurance.
“It costs about $400 per treatment,” McCullough said, noting she was able to garner some support via an online program to help defray some of the cost. “I was also fortunate I only had four treatments.”
She had to baby her remaining hair during and after her chemotherapy too. “I lost about 40 percent and while some areas really weren’t pretty, I was thankful for what I retained.”
McCullough could not color, cut or blow-dry her hair due to how delicate it had become.
When McCullough underwent her treatments, nothing had yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Scalp cooling systems, like the Dignicap, received FDA approval just a few years ago.
These silicone caps are gradually cooled to 32 degrees, providing more comfort during use. They also do not have to be changed out during treatment. Both methods of scalp cooling have proven results, but vary based on the type of chemotherapy the patient receives.
Patients should talk to their oncologist when pursuing this option as there are still risks to consider based upon the staging of cancer and treatment being pursued.
Mayoclinic.org has a variety of podcasts discussing cold cap therapy and other innovative treatment options. For more information on cold cap therapy, see these websites for more details: rapunzelproject.org; hairtostay.org; and dignicap.com.
