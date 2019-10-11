By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Annual College & Career Night will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Sebring Middle School.
The event was rescheduled for the new date and location because it had been cancelled on its original date in September due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian. The event will be presented by The School Board of Highlands County, through the Secondary Curriculum Department.
All middle and high school students and parents are welcome to attend.
At College & Career night, students and parents will gain valuable insight from higher education professionals about attending college and the impact it can make in one’s life.
The representatives will help explain the options and requirements for specific schools, as well as information about applying for financial aid.
Some of the schools scheduled to attend the event are: Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Southern College, Florida Southwestern State College, Florida State University, Johnson & Wales University, Keiser University, Nova Southeastern University, Polk State College, Rollins College, Saint Leo University, South Florida State College, University of North Florida, University of South Florida, University of Florida, Warner University, Webber International University, and United States Naval Academy.
Also, Sebring Middle School will be the location for the next meeting of The School Board of Highlands County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The change to the Sebring Middle School Commons is to accommodate additional students and parents in the recognition of students who received perfect scores on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA). The Avon Park High Junior ROTC cadets will also present an overview of their program.
The School Board met one time a few years ago at Sebring Middle due to the FSA recognition.
The Sebring Middle School Commons has become a busy location for district events, including the Florida Department of Education’s Standards Listening Tour, which was held Monday evening.
