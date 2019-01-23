SEBRING — If county commissioners get their way, Sebring Parkway will get repaved and Daffodil Street in Leisure Lakes will connect to Placid Lakes.
After that, they want to see two phases of improvements to West College Drive — sidewalks, crosswalks and wider lanes divided by a median — for student safety at South Florida State College, followed by a move to build Phase 4 of Sebring Parkway, connecting the future Sebring Roundabout with Arbuckle Creek Road.
Highlands County commissioners gave their votes Tuesday on what they say would be the best road projects to do in the next five years.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said all the projects ranked on Tuesday added up to more than the FDOT allocation for HRTPO projects for the entire year.
“So there’s no way we’re going to get all of them,” Howerton said.
Road projects ranked for FDOT funding under the County Initiative Grant Program, to pay for projects that relieve congestion on state roads, were ranked, in order:
• Mill and resurface Sebring Parkway from Scenic Highway to the 90-degree turn — $1.88 million with FDOT paying half.
• Mill and resurface Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn to North Ridgewood Drive — $484,253 with FDOT paying half.
• Extend Daffodil Street in Lake Placid to connect Placid Lakes and Leisure Lakes subdivisions — $1.46 million with FDOT paying half.
• College Drive reconstruction from Memorial Drive to Baltimore Street — $1.35 million with FDOT paying half.
• College Drive reconstruction from Baltimore Street to U.S. 27 — $1.85 million with FDOT paying half.
• Phase 4 of Sebring Parkway, connecting the 90-degree turn to Arbuckle Creek Road — $4.77 million with FDOT paying half.
Road projects ranked under the FDOT Small County Outreach Program to cover the cost of safety improvements, were ranked in the following order:
• Repair Arbuckle Creek bridge on Arbuckle Creek Road — $449,513 paid by FDOT.
• Repair Catfish Creek bridge on Catfish Creek Road — $409,959 paid by FDOT.
• Webster Curve Phase 1 improvements at Sebring Regional Airport — cost unknown yet.
• Webster Curve Phase 2 improvements at Sebring Regional Airport — cost unknown yet.
• Reconstruct portions of Old State Road 8 from Archbold Road to Hicora Road — $1.39 million paid by FDOT.
• Reconstruct curves and portions of Placid View Drive from Lost Lake Barn to Jamison Avenue — $654,535 paid by FDOT.
• Pave unpaved portion of Hammock Road from Highlands County side to Charlie Creek bridge — $632,914 paid by FDOT.
• Pave unpaved portion of Hammock Road from Highlands County side to Charlie Creek bridge to Hardee County line — $365,426 paid by FDOT.
• Reconstruct roadway at Powerline Road CSX railroad crossing — $484,252 paid by FDOT.
• Reconstruct County Road 17A from D.M. Earnest Road to Abraham Street — $234,136 paid by FDOT.
• Widen Henscratch Road to 12 foot lanes and add 4 foot paved shoulders with minor drainage improvements — $1.86 million paid by FDOT
The remaining list was for the FDOT Small County Road Assistance Program, for which the county commission ranked two projects, in this order:
• Mill and resurface Arbuckle Creek Road from Bishop Dairy Road to U.S. 98 — $860,484 paid by FDOT.
• Mill and resurface Arbuckle Creek Road from Riverdale Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — cost unknown yet.
Other projects to be ranked by the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, a board with representatives from Highlands and five other rural counties, include:
• Intersection and traffic flow improvements on Hammock Road at U.S. 27 and Lakewood Road.
• Lighting on U.S. 27 at Lake Mirror Drive, south of Lake Placid.
• Lighting improvements at Lake Francis Drive, north of Lake Placid.
• Improving the Lake Drive East railroad crossing and school sidewalk.
• Improving and connecting multi-use paths on E.O. Douglas Avenue, School Street and Cemetery Road in Sebring.
• Installing a multi-use path on Catfish Creek Road.
• Installing a multi-use path on DeSoto Road from Cactus Lane to DeSoto City Road.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck argued for a higher ranking for Daffodil Road and argued against further work on Sebring Parkway, especially not Phase 4.
Howerton said the original Parkway, Phase 1, has not been repaved since construction 20 years ago, and needs repaving. Commissioner Don Elwell pointed out that county staff had Daffodil ranked as sixth, but commissioners ranked it third.
Elwell also argued that Phase 4 would provide a bypass around Sebring, via Arbuckle Creek Road, for all living in Lorida, in addition to giving a faster route to the landfill for garbage trucks.
Elwell also asked Howerton to put U.S. 27 at Whisper Circle on the FDOT “radar,” since it has similar safety problems to the junction on U.S. 27 at Northwood Boulevard.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked why the county would want improvements to Old SR 8, but Chair Jim Brooks said the road has gotten busy since Costa Del Ray Plants opened a facility on the road.
Howerton said the county had to close that road a couple of times last year for flooding, and said drainage and rerouting improvements are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.