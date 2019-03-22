SEBRING — If you work, serve in, previously lived in or have any other vested interest in Highlands County, the County Commission wants your advice.
That was the result of a 4-1 vote by the Board of County Commission to relax county rules and allow those who live outside the county to serve on advisory boards.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who voted “a definite no,” said no other county does this and expressed vehement opposition to the idea.
She counts 102,000 people in Highlands County, from whom she said county advisory committees should be able to recruit new members when needed.
She also suggested the county keep a database of those who can or could serve.
“So many people never served who are willing to serve,” Tuck said.
Commissioner Greg Harris suggested a former resident with strong ties to the community could serve very well on an advisory board. He cited Jerry Miller, a Lake Wales resident and government liaison for Duke Energy who previously lived in Highlands County and still has strong ties.
“If you do business in Highlands County, you have interest here,” Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said, agreeing with Harris.
Handley’s main concern with the rules for advisory board members was that all members would have to stay off a committee for a year after serving two terms.
“I’m not OK with that,” Handley said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said some committees have an exemption from the one-year break, such as the Planning and Zoning Board, on which he once served.
“This whole thing is for us to have flexibility,” Commissioner Don Elwell said.
He said he liked the idea of allowing someone from outside the county to serve if no “elector” — someone registered to vote in the county — is available.
Elwell also liked waiving the one-year removal if a committee member has served two terms, no one has applied, and the sitting member wants to “re-up.”
“This gives us the options to make exceptions in those rare occasions,” Elwell said.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael, after a sidebar discussion with Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan, said there were guidelines that the local government could allow out-of-county residents to serve if restrictions were not otherwise set by state law or local ordinance.
“I still disagree with you,” Tuck said.
Citing a conversation with officials with the Florida Small County Coalition, Tuck said no county in Florida has someone on an advisory board from another county.
“(There are) people all over this county who are willing to serve,” Tuck said. “No one asks them.”
Brooks said they can go to the county website to find boards on which to serve. Likewise, Elwell said people who really want to serve will seek out a particular board.
Brooks said any commissioner will have a chance to vote for or against a particular candidate. They all have to be approved by the County Commission.
Tuck said she could see she would be the one dissenting vote.
Aisha Alayande, executive director of Drug Free Highlands, said she started at Drug Free Highlands as a volunteer in 2008 and still drives down at 6 a.m. for Children’s Services Council meetings.
She sits on the Fetal Mortality Review Committee for Polk, Highlands and Hardee Counties, and started a doula (midwife) project to assist with birth outcomes in all three counties.
“I’m here a lot more than I am in the county in which I reside,” the Lake Wales resident said. “I have a vested interest in this community, because I have friends here who I now consider family.”
She also said she spends more time in each municipality in Highlands County than she spends in Polk County, as a whole, “because I care about what is happening here,” whether in the areas of health, wellness or prosperity.
She said she volunteered for many organizations while living in Avon Park — the Avon Park Recreation Center, the Avon Park and Sebring Libraries and with Healthy Start.
Handley started to say she was a perfect example of the type of person they need.
“And I’m sure you’re a great volunteer, but you know what, we have 102,000 people in Highlands County,” Tuck said. “You don’t think we could find one other person that is as committed as you are?”
“Well, I would like to speak to that,” Alayande said. “When we actually publicly notice that there are vacancies, we do not have many of those 102,000 residents to fill those positions.”
“And you know why?” Tuck said, “Because most of the people will say, ‘Well they won’t pick me. They don’t want me.’ You’ve got to get out and talk to those people.”
“I don’t think that’s true,” Alayande said. “As a member of this community, you know, as an employee of Drug Free Highlands, I was one of five parents that would attend DSAC (District School Advisory Committee) meetings at Park Elementary School, out of how many? — 500 students? And I have seven children, so I made the time to attend those meetings with four other parents. So I don’t think it’s the lack of communication, because it’s there. It’s on social media. It’s in the newspaper. It’s on the website. I sought out these positions because I have a vested interest in what happens in these committees.”
Brooks thanked Alayande and agreed with Handley that she presented an example of the kind of person they were trying to attract.
Brooks also pointed out Elwell sits on the Hospital District Board, which has had an open seat for up to six months.
“She is, pardon the expression, you are the poster child for my disjointed motion,” Elwell said to Alayande, poking fun at his rambling motion to approve the policy changes.
