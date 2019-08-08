SEBRING — County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the county’s monthly health insurance contribution from $625 to $795 per employee.
It’s the highest amount the county could contribute and still get enough revenue back from premiums to pay for projected claims in the coming year.
To do that, the county will have to put in an additional $1.5 million in fund balance, along with the $3.2 million already in the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, for a total of $4.7 million.
However, County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Manager David Nitz feel confident that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will get the remaining $4.4 million reimbursement in their hands before the new fiscal year starts.
That way, the county can have 2.5 months of operating reserve — as much as 2.79 months.
Vosburg told commissioners he and Nitz had gotten them there by retaining only the most necessary new positions — two Emergency Medical Services personnel and a purchasing officer — and hold all other proposed new employee positions to the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“We are at the point where ‘critical critical’ is what we can do,” Vosburg said. “Not just ‘critical.’”
However, when making his motion for the higher county health insurance contribution, Commissioner Don Elwell said he would like to see administration and OMB raise the fund balance contribution to $5 million, giving the county leeway to “buy-back” some of the deferred positions that are merely “critical” to operations.
Vosburg had also said county staff used to budget 95% of projected revenue, but had raised that to 97% in recent years. He had planned to shave that by a half percent, but rescinded on that plan to create more revenue.
Elwell said he wanted to see if the county could start rolling back the amount of revenue anyway by using up to $5 million in fund balance, as long as the county has at least 2.5 months of operating funds in store.
Commissioners spent almost an entire day on the dais Tuesday, first handling “housekeeping” items, and then discussing proposals to provide road access to “land-locked” Silver Fox residents and the purchases, construction and hiring needed to upgrade fire services.
The insurance issue, given increases in rates and the difficulty many employees would have absorbing a rate increase, took almost two hours alone.
The end result has the county covering half of rate increases and passing along increases only to those employees in mid-level and high-level service plans who also have dependents covered on the plan: Spouses, children and/or their families.
Employees on a base rate plan, with no dependents, get their insurance paid for by the county. All others have to pay something and will see some changes for their plan of choice.
Commissioner Ron Handley, liaison to the Highlands County Insurance Advisory Committee, was pleased with the vote.
“I told insurance committee y’all would go (with) at least half,” Handley said.
If commissioners decide to go with the proposal of shoring up the insurance costs with fund balance, they may be able to keep the property tax rate at 8.55 mils.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested Vosburg look at other areas where he might cut some expenses, in hopes of dropping the rate by at least a tenth of a mil, but Vosburg said he’d cut all he could from the county’s General Fund budget.
