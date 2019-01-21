MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Horse racing 4 p.m. Music 5-8 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy hour 5-8 p.m Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Martin Luther King Day. Pizza and pitcher $11. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Seabring — He said she said 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Mary’s soup or chili. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring —Queen of heart 6 p.m. Fish and shrimp 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Cowboy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Tailgate food 5:30-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Tastee Tuesday hot turkey, potatoes and gravy. Music by Doin' It Right 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Poker 2 p.m. Euchre 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos all day. $2 margaritas. $6 beer pitchers. Ship, capt, crew 4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — New Year’s Day. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Sebring open shuffleboard tournament 9 a.m. Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2/$4, taco salad $8. Call 863-655-4007.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Dan Patrick 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. ship, capt, crew. Happy hour 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Family dinner lasagna. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM baked ham or liver and onions. Megasoundz. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Orange Blossom pro shuffleboard tournaments 9 a.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar poker 1-3 p.m. Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard tournament 9 a.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Rib dinner $9. queen of hearts 7 p.m. 50/50 Teresa Lindsay 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. George Durham & Gwen 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary dinner stuffed cabbage 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with LT 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Son's Snack Bar 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 7 p.m. till close. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. QOH 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Chrissy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Post dinner baked potato bar $7 at 5:30 p.m. .Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Karaoke with PJ 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Music by Howlin' Moon 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Onion crusted chicken, baked cod, veggies, potato/gravy, salad bar and dessert $12. Dance only $3. Music by Dan Patrick 6:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Lora Karaoke 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Phil & Cheryl karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Ping pong 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt. ,crew 1-3 p.m. Crystal Byrd 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open-faced roast beef meal. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — SAL breakfast 8-10 a.m. Roadkill 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Jody 5-8 p.m. Food 5-6 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. French dip sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Gary Thompson 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — VFBreakfast 8-11 a.m. $8. Crockpot surprise $4. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Omaha 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Miami High School. Open to the public. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — RCall 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Steak by the ounce. Hard candy. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle tournament 1 p.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Megasoundz 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Free dance lessons 3:30 p.m. Cafe 3-7 p.m. Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Sunday NFL football 1 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Irene’s burgers noon-2 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Food available at the bar. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Grilled chicken. Lee James 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion Sunday funday. Burgers and dogs. NFL ticket. Cowboy karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Special TBA. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
