WEDNESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, captain, crew 6 p.m. Big board 6:30 p.m. Cowboy Jody 5-8 p.m. Dinners Wednesday-Friday 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by KJ 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, cap, crew 3 p.m. Karaoke with Wendy & Dennis 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Patriot Day. Poker 3 p.m. Mexican Night burrito $7, taco 2/$3 at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — bar poker 5 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — KJ karaoke. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Crystal Byrd Southern Daughter 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Lake Placid Garden Club — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at First Presbyterian Church Friendship Room in Lake Placid. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.

Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.

THURSDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Create a pizza. Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. darts 6:45 p.m. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Wings and taters. happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Moose cafe 5 p.m. Mystery meal. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Burger night. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. 50/50. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.

DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.

Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.

Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.

Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.

Indivisible Highlands County FL — Meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, second floor conference room in Sebring.

Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Baked/fried fish, shrimp, chicken, onion rings/fries. Harley 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion spaghetti dinner 4-6 p.m. Music by LT. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — POW/MIA Day flag raising 11 a.m. Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Cowboy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — POW/MIA Day. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lasagna, spaghetti, veggie, bread and soup. Music by Dennis & Wendy 5:30-8:30 p.m. Public welcome. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Top Dog 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Free jukebox. Shuffleboard tourney 6:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 a.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner 5-8 p.m. Crystal Byrd. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Legion burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Auxiliary Bake Sale 11 a.m. Open Mic 5 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Pinochle 1 pm. Riders Dinner at 1p.m. baked chicken 4 p.m. Karaoke by Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Phil & Cheryl 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Ham and scalloped potatoes $8 at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — $1 drafts. Duane Karaoke 6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion goulash. Lester Beleau. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Pool tournament 1 p.m. Dennis & Wendy 6-9 p.m. Moose cafe 5-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Casserole. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Lee Alcorn 5-8 p.m. Chicken Cordon Blue, rice, corn, and gravy 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Sunday specials. Kitchen open 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Free Pool every Sunday for members and their guests 1-5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Summer fling Raisin’ Cain 1-4 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Check at Post for food. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Denny Buckler 4-7 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Johnny 5. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s redzone. Birthday bash bring a dish to pass and enjoy. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Stuffed vegetables. Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

MONDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4-6 p.m. RJ’s meatball subs 4 p.m. Kitchen open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Mary’s homemade soup $3 at 3 p.m. to close or gone. Poker 3 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Pizza and pitcher $11. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.

Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — BBQ lime chicken 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way.

TUESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. SAL bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf dinner 5-7 p.m. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. VFW Riders pork loin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. George Durham 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tasty Tuesday chicken parmesan, salad, bread. Music by Chrissy 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Poker 2 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos. Margaritas $2. Beer pitchers $6. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. WOTM taco night 5-7 p.m. Margarita 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo and Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Poker 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 p.m. Easy line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2/$4. Burrito $6. Call 863-655-4007.

Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.

Highlands Shrine Club — The fourth Tuesday of each month is BUNCO at 11:30 a.m. $4 to play and the public is invited. 2604 SR 17 South. Call 863-382-2208.

