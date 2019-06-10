MONDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Kitchen open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Blue Monday $2 Well Vodka. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.

Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Blind draw darts 7:30 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way.

TUESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Tequila Tuesday $2 Well Tequila. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Fish and shrimp 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by He Said, She Said 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Chrissy Harriman 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos all day. $2 margaritas. $6 beer pitchers. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. WOTM taco night 5-7 p.m. Margarita 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo and Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 p.m. Easy line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2/$4. Taco salad $8. Call 863-655-4007.

Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.

Highlands Shrine Club — The fourth Tuesday of each month is BUNCO at 11:30 a.m. $4 to play and the public is invited. 2604 SR 17 South. Call 863-382-2208.

WEDNESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Dinners Wednesday-Friday 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by KJ 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, cap, crew 3 p.m. Karaoke with Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Soup and grilled cheese sandwich $5 at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Steak by the ounce 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Bar poker 5 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Double Trouble 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.

THURSDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Happy hour all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Mystery meal 5 p.m. Jodi Karaoke 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 7-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.

DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.

Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.

Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.

Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Sons dinner country fired steak 4-6 p.m. Music by LT 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Rum Friday $2 Well Rum. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. to close. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Flag Day. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Flag Day flag raising 11 a.m. Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Meatball sub and fries $7 at 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinners 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Chrissy Harriman 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. DJ BJ 7-10 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Rick Arnold 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner 5-8 p.m. Teresa Lindsay 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders burgers 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Chef’s choice 5-6:30 p.m. Tom McGannon 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Pizza $1/slice at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — OMaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — DJ BJ 5 p.m. to close. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. King of hearts 8 p.m. Tony John 6-9 p.m. Blood drive noon to 4 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Sunday specials 4-7 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Father’s Day dinner 3 p.m. sign up. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package NASCAR race. Food and drink specials all day. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Father’s Day dinner 1 p.m. to ? Men eat free, ladies $8. karaoke with Jodi Ethun 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Father’s Day Flag Day come and enjoy celebration 1 p.m. food to follow. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Happy Father’s Day. Moose Legion breakfast 8-11 a.m. Denny Buckler 3-7 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s NASCAR. Johnny 5 karaoke 5-8 p.m. Loser’s pool drawing 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Father’s Day! Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments