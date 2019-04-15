MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Horse racing 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Texas hold’em tournament 2 p.m. Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring behind the Aldi’s.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. VFW Riders pork tenderloin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Dumpster Mike 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday meatloaf. Music by Chrissy 5:30-8:30 Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Euchre 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 p.m. Easy line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt. crew 6 p.m. Cowboy Jody 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washer 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Food served 5-6:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, wings and fries 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Spaghetti night 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM meatball subs dinner. Queen of hearts. Megasoundz. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Voodoo Kings. Jackpot 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Jay & Patty 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion fish fry 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sons snack bar 4-7 p.m. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. to close. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Wendy & Dennis 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Good Friday. Auxiliary dinner fried fish w/cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish, steak or shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Baked cod, pasta, lasagna, garlic bread, soup salad and dessert $12. Dance only $3. Music by Gary & Shirley 6:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Laura Patton karaoke. Shuffleboard tournament. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Shuttleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary bake sale. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Pinochle 1 p.m. Riders dinner stuffed pork chops 4 p.m. Music Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Cowboy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Dinner social 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Easter egg hunt. WOTM pork loin. Hard Candy. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8-10:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Closed for Easter. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Closed for Easter. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. NASCAR race. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Dinner by Auxiliary $9 each 3-5 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Easter. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 3 p.m. Texas hold’em 4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — KJ karaoke. Burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.