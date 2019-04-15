MONDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Horse racing 4 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Texas hold’em tournament 2 p.m. Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.

Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring behind the Aldi’s.

TUESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. VFW Riders pork tenderloin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Dumpster Mike 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday meatloaf. Music by Chrissy 5:30-8:30 Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Euchre 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 p.m. Easy line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.

WEDNESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt. crew 6 p.m. Cowboy Jody 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washer 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Food served 5-6:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, wings and fries 5:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Spaghetti night 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — WOTM meatball subs dinner. Queen of hearts. Megasoundz. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.

THURSDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Voodoo Kings. Jackpot 8 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.

DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.

Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.

Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.

Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Jay & Patty 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion fish fry 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sons snack bar 4-7 p.m. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. to close. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Wendy & Dennis 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Good Friday. Auxiliary dinner fried fish w/cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish, steak or shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Baked cod, pasta, lasagna, garlic bread, soup salad and dessert $12. Dance only $3. Music by Gary & Shirley 6:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Laura Patton karaoke. Shuffleboard tournament. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuttleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary bake sale. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Pinochle 1 p.m. Riders dinner stuffed pork chops 4 p.m. Music Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Reuben sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by Cowboy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Dinner social 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Easter egg hunt. WOTM pork loin. Hard Candy. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8-10:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Closed for Easter. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Closed for Easter. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. NASCAR race. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy Easter. Dinner by Auxiliary $9 each 3-5 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Easter. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 3 p.m. Texas hold’em 4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — KJ karaoke. Burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

