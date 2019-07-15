MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. RJ’s meatball subs 4 p.m. Kitchen open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Blue Monday $2 Well Vodka. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Dani’s soup. Egg salad sandwich and pasta salad. Blind draw darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Auxiliary bingo 6:30 p.m. Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Tequila Tuesday $2 Well Tequila. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. VFW Riders pork loin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Rick Arnold 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Tastee Tuesday spaghetti with sauce, salad. Music by Dan Patrick 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos. Margaritas $2. Beer pitchers $6. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. WOTM taco night 5-7 p.m. Margarita 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo and Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Poker 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 p.m. Easy line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2/$4. Taco salad $8. Burrito $6. Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
Highlands Shrine Club — The fourth Tuesday of each month is BUNCO at 11:30 a.m. $4 to play and the public is invited. 2604 SR 17 South. Call 863-382-2208.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Ladies Night bogo. Dan Patrick 5-8 p.m. Margarita specials. Dinners Wednesday-Friday 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, cap, crew 3 p.m. Karaoke with Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Pork loin sandwich and fries $7 at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — bar poker 5 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Chicken salad sandwich with potato salad 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Create a pizza. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Happy hour all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1:30 p.m. Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4:30 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Moose cafe 5 p.m. Mystery meal. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Shepherd’s Pie 5-8 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 7-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Fish fry baked fish, chicken tenders 4:30 p.m. Jay & Patty 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion spaghetti dinner 4-6 p.m. karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Rum Friday $2 Well Rum. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Cowboy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Christmas in July. Turkey, ham, dressing, sweet and white potatoes $15. Music by Frank E 5:30-8:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Top Dog 7-10 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Rick Arnold 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Corned beef and cabbage 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Legion burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Pinochle 1 p.m. Riders dinner grilled pork chops 4 p.m. Karaoke by Lil T. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Spaghetti and meatball dinner 5:30-6 p.m. $8 AYCE. George Durham 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — BBQ chicken, beans, potato salad, roll $8 at 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Private wedding reception. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kicking karaoke 5 p.m. to close. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Pool tournament 1 p.m. Rock N Country 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Sour cream enchiladas 5-8 p.m. Crystal Byrd 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Food specials at the bar 1-5 p.m. Salisbury dinner. Buddy Canova 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Sunday specials. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package NASCAR race. Food and drink specials all day. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Free Pool every Sunday for members and their guests 1-5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lounge closed. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Moose Legion breakfast 8-11 a.m. Teresa 4-7 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s NASCAR. Losers pool drawing 7 p.m. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Balsamic glazed pork tenderloin and roasted veggies by Joy. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
