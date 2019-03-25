MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Horse racing 4 p.m. Music 5-8 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Post bus trip. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy hour 5-8 p.m. Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Pizza and pitcher $11. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Tournament of champions pro & amateur 9 a.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Darts 7:30 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring behind the Aldi’s.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf 4 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Softball 10 a.m. Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Fish and shrimp 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by He Said She Said. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Tailgate food 5:30-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy. Music by Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Euchre 7 p.m. Poker 2 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos all day! Margaritas $2. Beer pitchers $6. Ship, capt, crew 4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Tournament of champions pro & amateur. Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2 for $4. Taco salad $8. Wii bowling 7 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. Feb. 12 book is “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From the Border, A Memoir” by Francisco Cantu. The March book is “Educated” by Tara Westover. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dan Patrick 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Food served 5-6:30 p.m. Karaoke by Lora Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Prime rib dinner 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Lunch Club buffet at noon. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Family dinner chicken Marsala. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Bingo bango 2 p.m. Megasoundz. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Tournament of champions pro & amateur 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Bar poker 1-3 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Mary’s rib dinner with baked potato, roll and dessert $9. Music by Lora Patton. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card games 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margarita $2. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. HAII breakfast buffet 7:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Bingo bango 2 p.m. Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Burger night from 5-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Harley 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lee Allcorn Trio 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion shrimp basket 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Dinner 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. PCall 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Harley Archer 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Karaoke with Bobby O. 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:40 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Pork chops, fried fish, yellow rice $12. Music by Frank E 6-9 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Lora Ed 7-10 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Lora Patton karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner $9 from 5-7 p.m. Crystal Byrd 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Cafe closed. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary luau 6-9 p.m. Taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — 100th Legion Anniversary dinner 4 p.m. Music by He Said She Said 5-9 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — SWild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Flag raising 12 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Texas hold’em tournament at noon. Bar poker 4 p.m. Post 4300 Spring golf tournament. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Mardi Gras dinner. Omaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Music and karaoke 5-8 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion dinner. Jefferson Parker. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarvers 8:30-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Megasoundz 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Cafe corned beef and cabbage 3-7 p.m. Chrissy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — NASCAR O’Reilly 500 at 3 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Irene’s burgers noon-2 p.m. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Black Bird Anthem 3-7 p.m. Moose burgers. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Special TBA. Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.