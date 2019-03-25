MONDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 2 p.m. Horse racing 4 p.m. Music 5-8 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Post bus trip. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Happy hour 5-8 p.m. Dart league 7 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Pizza and pitcher $11. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.

Sebring Recreation Club — Tournament of champions pro & amateur 9 a.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Darts 7:30 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at the church, 3005 New Life Way in Sebring behind the Aldi’s.

TUESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf 4 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Softball 10 a.m. Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Fish and shrimp 5-6:30 p.m. Entertainment by He Said She Said. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Tailgate food 5:30-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Canasta 9 a.m. Tastee Tuesday chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy. Music by Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Euchre 7 p.m. Poker 2 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Tacos all day! Margaritas $2. Beer pitchers $6. Ship, capt, crew 4 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Tournament of champions pro & amateur. Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Tacos 2 for $4. Taco salad $8. Wii bowling 7 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. Feb. 12 book is “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From the Border, A Memoir” by Francisco Cantu. The March book is “Educated” by Tara Westover. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.

WEDNESDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, capt, crew 6 p.m. Tacos all day. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dan Patrick 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Draft beer $1 all day. Ship, capt, crew 2-4 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 3 p.m. Food served 5-6:30 p.m. Karaoke by Lora Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Prime rib dinner 5 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Lunch Club buffet at noon. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Family dinner chicken Marsala. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Bingo bango 2 p.m. Megasoundz. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Garden Club of Lake Placid — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at American Legion Post 25. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Tournament of champions pro & amateur 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Bar poker 1-3 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.

THURSDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. Darts 6:45 p.m. Line dancing 7 p.m. Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pizza 4:30-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Thirsty Thursday all day. Bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Lunch 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Mary’s rib dinner with baked potato, roll and dessert $9. Music by Lora Patton. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card games 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margarita $2. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. HAII breakfast buffet 7:30-9:30 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Jackpot 6 p.m. Wings and taters. Happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Bingo bango 2 p.m. Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Burger night from 5-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Harley 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Bingo happens every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Hope to see you there! Call 863-382-1554.

DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Service office, 7209 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.

Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.

Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.

Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at the All American Grill, 3400 Sebring Parkway.

FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Cafe 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lee Allcorn Trio 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion shrimp basket 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Dinner 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 7 p.m. till closing. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. PCall 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Entertainment by Harley Archer 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Karaoke with Bobby O. 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:40 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Pork chops, fried fish, yellow rice $12. Music by Frank E 6-9 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Lora Ed 7-10 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Lora Patton karaoke. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Table tennis 3:15 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Fish or shrimp dinner $9 from 5-7 p.m. Crystal Byrd 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Cafe closed. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary luau 6-9 p.m. Taxes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — 100th Legion Anniversary dinner 4 p.m. Music by He Said She Said 5-9 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — SWild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Flag raising 12 p.m. Karaoke by Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Texas hold’em tournament at noon. Bar poker 4 p.m. Post 4300 Spring golf tournament. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Live band in back hall 6-9 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Mardi Gras dinner. Omaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Music and karaoke 5-8 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion dinner. Jefferson Parker. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarvers 8:30-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Megasoundz 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Cafe corned beef and cabbage 3-7 p.m. Chrissy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — NASCAR O’Reilly 500 at 3 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Irene’s burgers noon-2 p.m. Poker 1:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Bar poker 1:30-3:30 p.m. Charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Black Bird Anthem 3-7 p.m. Moose burgers. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Special TBA. Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

