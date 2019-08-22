LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid police officers and staff do a lot for the local community and county residents. Between self defense classes, CPR classes and raising funds for cancer patients in October, to name a few, they are kept busy serving.
The county also benefits from two major events LPPD is responsible for: a Bike Rodeo and the Child Safety Seat program. Over the past week, LPPD has reaped the good will of some neighbors, the Lake Placid Elks and Sebring Walmart.
This year the annual Bike Rodeo will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Certified bike safety technicians Officer Mostyn Mullins, Capt. Mark Schneider and Capt. Rich Morey along with other officers, staff and volunteers teach kids the importance of wearing helmets and following road rules in a fun and interactive way. Bike giveaways are a highlight of the event.
The car seat program is a year-round effort to provide car seats to people who cannot afford one and the program is available to all county residents. Mullins and Schneider also show parents and guardians the proper way to install car seats and how to properly strap the child in them.
The program is so popular that car seats often run low. The Elks have partnered with LPPD again this year to help with their supply.
Elks Past Exalted Ruler Marge Holbrook said they were able to get 51 car seats for the program. The Elks received a Gratitude grant for $2,000 from their state office.
“The grant is used to help provide necessary items for people who cannot afford them,” Holbrook said.
The Elks are also receiving a Spotlight grant, also for $2,000, that they will use to buy winter coats for children. The coats will be given away sometime in October at the Lake Placid Memorial Library. Holbrook explained children will get a coat and take a tour of the library to learn what resources it has available.
The Elks Beacon grant will be used for social activities for the Ridge Area Arc members twice a year.
While shopping at Walmart for the car seats, a member of management told Mullins that several Susan G. Komen bikes were available at a deep discount. After a bit, Mullins said the manager ended up donating 10 of the pink bikes. Mullins thought the offer was great and thought it was fantastic when Walmart threw in an extra gift card for $200.
“I can’t thank the Elks and Walmart enough,” Mullins said. “They have consistently come to the aid of the department. We couldn’t do these events without their help. The goal is to keep our children safe in cars or riding bikes.”
Holbrook said the Elks Lodge will host the car seat event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 by appointment only. Mullins will be working from a waiting list and making appointments for the installations. To get on the list, call LPPD at 863-699-3757.
“In this day and age, the community has a lot of needs,” Holbrook said. “We want to identify and fulfill them. It’s our slogan, ‘Elks Care, Elks Share.’ We want to be known as the fraternal organization that gives back, not just to children but veterans and everyone in the county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.