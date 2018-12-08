Annual soup and craft sale
LAKE PLACID — Community Church of God will hold its annual Soup and Craft Sale from 8 a.m. to noon today at 735 South Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid, across from Lake Country Elementary. Coffee and snacks for customers.
Drive-in/fly-in pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 (EAA) will host its next pancake breakfast at 10:30 a.m. today at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development Center at Sebring Regional Airport. Proceeds support youth aviation education and STEM classes.
Youth Eagle Flights
SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 will be giving Young Eagle Flights for ages 8-17 at 10:30 a.m. today at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development Center. Fly with an experienced EAA pilot. Each youth receives a certificate and may take FAA Ground School training for free online. Participants become EAA Youth members till age 19. Parent or legal guardian must be present. Register in advance at https://youngeaglesday.com or call 863-273-0522 for information.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free Essential Oils of the Bible seminar will be given at 1:30 p.m. today at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free and one door prize awarded per class. Seating is limited. To register or for information, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
A Joyous Christmas
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Christmas Parade, “A Joyous Christmas,” will take place at 7 p.m. today. Grand Marshall is state Sen. Denise Grimsley. Whispering Pines Clydesdale Horses will be there too. For information, call 863-465-4331 or email chamber@lpfla.com.
Genesis Center coffee house
LAKE PLACID — Immediately following the Christmas Parade in Lake Placid today, the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church will host its annual Coffee House, at 218 E. Belleview St. near the football field. Free and open to the public. Music, Christmas cheer, desserts, coffee, hot chocolate and more.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. today at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Gary & Shirley. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Parrot Heat Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is an unwrapped toy for Rudolph’s Toy Drive.
Sebring Bridge Club
SEBRING — Join the Sebring Bridge Club for duplicate bridge every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon, 347 Fernleaf Ave. For information, call 863-385-8118.
Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive
SEBRING — The 14th Annual Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive is happening now at Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, 2827 Alt. 27 South in Sebring. All toys are donated to Heartland For Children. The last day to donate new toys is Wednesday, Dec. 12.
Lake Country Cruisers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers of Lake Placid are no longer holding their show at Big D’s parking lot. The show will for Friday, Dec. 14 will now be on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 North. For information, call John Meyerhoff, M.C. at 863-465-6263.
