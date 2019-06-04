SEBRING — Local residents, civic organizations, church groups and other elder care facilities have volunteered and helped residents and administration from Magnolia Retirement Home. Since Memorial Day weekend, there has been both lay people and tradesmen rolling up their collective sleeves to paint, landscape, mulch and hang new doors as well as perform other maintenance and repair jobs needed around the assisted living facility where over 30 residents live.
The facility, owned by Priscilla and Manuel Domisiw and run by their son Dennis, has not been granted a renewal on its license, according to the Agency for the Health Care Administration website. The Domisiw’s are in litigation with AHCA and they are trying to change the agency’s decision.
The call for volunteers made its way around recently and some 30-40 people showed up to help on May 25, according to Bonnie Bamdeck-Garman, who represented The Manor at Lake Jackson.
“It was hard to tell how many people were there exactly because they were rotating in and out,” she said. “People are busy with their own lives; some people were there all day while others were there a few hours.”
Bamdeck-Garman and her daughter and grandchildren chipped in and painted hallways and mulched the landscape. Other volunteers were out this past Saturday as well.
“We all need a little help along our journey,” Bamdeck-Garman said. “Magnolia serves a clientele here that no one else in the county may be able to help them with. They may have to look outside the county.”
Bambeck-Garman said others who work for different assisted living facilities helped out, too.
“It’s not about competition,” she said. “It’s about meeting the needs of the residents. They were very appreciative.”
Randy and Paula Novack from Grace Bible Church were a part of the teams to help clean up and perform repairs at Magnolia Retirement Home. The church also arrived with food for the residents and work crews.
Novack said he knew the facility was in tough shape because he heard about it through other groups at the church. He knew the facility was in danger of closing.
“It’s a necessary place for the residents who are there,” Novack said.
Novack said he was unsure whether the push to get the facility fixed up was too little too late.
“We did it for God,” he said. “We just felt it was necessary. We don’t know if it was fast enough for the state. You do what you can to help. We don’t know how much longer the residents will be there.”
Novack said it will be nicer and more comfortable for the residents, even if they are only able to stay at Magnolia for a while longer. He also said there is a big decision slated on Wednesday to see if the administration gets an extension of some sort from AHCA.
“There needs to be a big push to get this thing finished,” Novack said. “People have lives too,” but people are still needed to volunteer to paint, do plumbing and tradesmen skills.
“Donations are needed for some big items like air conditioners and lighting fixtures. Politics aside, this is needed. These people may be relocated,” Novack said.
The Highlands News-Sun contacted Dennis Domisiw for comment and left a voicemail but the call was not returned as of press time Monday.
