SEBRING — It’s a mix of veteran and young players coming together to make music on a grand scale — it’s the Highlands County Concert Band.
First-year Sebring High School Band Director Anthony Juliano, who performed with the concert band as a Sebring High student, has rejoined the ensemble playing the euphonium.
His experience as a student in the concert band, and as a high school band director with students in the band, offers an insight into the unique musical experience for the young musicians.
The concert band is a community band that rehearses at Sebring High School, which offers opportunities for young musicians from the county’s three high schools to play in a professional experience and even earn college scholarships, Juliano said.
It provides a continuing musical path beyond the middle and high school music programs into a real life musical practice that can be maintained into adulthood, he said.
Sebring High seniors Kevin Leicht on baritone saxophone and Jordan Reedy on trumpet spoke about their experience with the concert band during a break from the band’s practice session Monday evening. For both, it is their first year with the ensemble.
Leicht said the band gives him a first-hand experience on how to perform with others.
Adjusting to playing with the ensemble for the first time “was like getting pushed into the deep end of a pool,” he said.
“I plan on getting my master’s in musical education and hopefully teach somewhere in Florida and try to help other students reach their potential,” Leicht said.
School band directors have to be familiar with a variety of instruments and Leicht named off some he has played — guitar, drums, piano, synthesizer, baritone and alto saxophones, trombone and he is also dabbling in a few others such as bass guitar and tenor saxophone.
Reedy said he enjoys playing with musicians who have many years of experience and being able to learn from them.
In talking with the veteran players, he hears their stories on how they developed as musicians and performed with other ensembles, he said.
“It is just a better ensemble to play my horn in and I love playing my horn,” Reedy said.
He would like to maintain his playing skills and maybe minor in music in college, he said.
Juliano said, along with Reedy and Leicht, there are seven more Sebring High School students in the concert band.
In describing the repertoire of the Highlands County Concert Band, Juliano said it performs film music and iconic compositions from American composers, plus a lot of marches and patriotic music.
