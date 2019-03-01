SEBRING — Two middle school students face expulsion in separate incidents that prompted threat assessments at their schools.
The infractions are listed on the Tuesday School Board agenda as threat/intimidation toward a school and unauthorized use of school technology/possession of ammunition.
Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman said the unauthorized use of technology incident was by an Avon Park Middle School student who was downloading photographs and the student was in possession of a bullet.
Whenever those things happen that potentially could be threats, the school initiates a threat assessment to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety, she said.
Highlands News-Sun asked what type of photos were downloaded by the student?
“It was a photo that involved a student in possession of a firearm, not the actual student, but they were downloading firearm pictures,” Blackman said. “Downloading inappropriate pictures on school equipment.”
They were online photographs, but not photos of any students in the Highlands District, she said.
Blackman didn’t know what type of bullet was in the student’s possession.
The same procedures apply to the Hill-Gustat Middle School student with a threat, Blackman said.
Anytime there is a threat to a school board employee there would be a recommendation for expulsion and a threat assessment would be conducted to determine the level of the threat and if it goes outside a disciplinary consequence, she said.
“We would be looking to make sure, based on the results of that threat, how do we ensure school safety for everyone,” Blackman said.
Blackman was traveling to various schools Wednesday and could not provide the dates of the infractions.
The expulsion list the School Board will consider Tuesday also includes the following:
• Possession marijuana — Avon Park Middle School.
• Assault on a school board employee — Avon Park Middle School.
• Reasonable suspicion/non-negative drug test — one student at Sebring High School and two at Lake Placid High School.
