AVON PARK — Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, homeless at the time of the arrest report, was arrested via a warrant by the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies just before 10 a.m. Monday. She will face charges of drug possession, selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of drug equipment/manufacturing, or delivering from a surveilled drug buy on Dec. 6,2018.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 40, of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a drug purchase, also on Dec. 6.
Giles has several aliases: Snow Bunni, Rose Tapanga, Tanpanga and Baby Jay.
The HCSO arrest report shows a confidential witness identified Giles as “a low level methamphetamine distributor in Highlands County.” The witness was given $100 to purchase methamphetamine from Giles by the HCSO’s Special Operations Division.
Giles and the witness arranged to meet at a spot near a church in Avon Park. Deputies watched the two talk for a moment and Giles and the witness agreed upon a sale valued at $100. The arrest shows Giles leaving the scene and quickly meeting back up with the witness.
At the same time on the same date, Robins was driving a white SUV, according to his arrest report. Robins was seen leaving the same meeting place Giles and the witness were allegedly exchanging drugs for money. The deputy watched Robins leave the meeting place, go to a local motel, go into a room then exit, and get back into the SUV again. He arrived back at the meeting place where the drug deal was taking place.
Giles allegedly received her money and the witness got .8 grams in a bag with crystal-like substance. The witness met HCSO at a meeting site where the officers took the baggie. The substance would be tested and found positive for methamphetamine. The dug and the packaging were taken for evidence.
According to the arrest report, the witness was checked before, during and after the purchase happened. It also said the witness identified the suspect as Giles. A confidential witness identified Robins as the driver of a white SUV. The witness gave a sworn statement about Robins’ role in a drug deal and picked him out of a lineup.
Although the incidents involving Giles and Robins took place at the same time, the same date and in the same location, officials reports do not list the two as co-defendants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.