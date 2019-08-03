AVON PARK — It was time — perhaps even past time.
The building where Nu-Hope Elder Care Services has its congregate meal program in Avon Park hasn’t been “touched” in many years, according to the staff.
“It was basically the same since the ‘80s,” said Elaine Mapel, fiscal assistant.
Located at 114 E. Main St., the building has undergone major renovations that include new paint, new fixtures, new chairs and tables, and remodeled restrooms. A new flat screen TV has also been put in there.
“The county has provided the labor, and we’re providing the materials for them to use,” Mapel said.
Nu-Hope is celebrating the changes to the Avon Park meal site. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, there will be a grand re-opening of the Diamond Farmhouse Kitchen, a group dining and activity site for seniors who are 60 years of age or older. The site will be open for both breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m.
There is no cost for the meals, but pre-registration is required. Lavernia Bueford, nutrition services coordinator, said an assessment is done when a person signs up that involves providing some information. Attendees can partake of either one or both of the free meals.
Transportation may even be available.
“If they need transportation, we have case workers that go out to the home that do that,” Bueford said.
Attendees can play cards and bingo, do puzzles, participate in arts and crafts and sing-alongs.
“We poll the interests of those who are attending and what they are interested in we bring into the meal sites,” said Laurie Murphy, resource development director.
Computer classes are being planned, and they could begin soon. Laughter yoga and an art class are also going to be added.
“I’m excited because they are excited,” Bueford said. “They can’t wait to see the tables and chairs and things to come in ... I’m excited for them.”
The staff is grateful to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, The Palms Foundation, Senior Connection Center and others for their support of the renovation project.
“We didn’t do this on our own,” Murphy said. “There is quite a few members in the community that actually rolled up their sleeves and helped with the repairs as well.”
According to information on Nu-Hope’s Facebook page, places like the Diamond Farmhouse Kitchen “are a great way for seniors to increase socialization and nutrition engage in fun and new activities, and avoid isolation, all without adding an extra expense to budgets that are often already strained.”
For more information, call 863-382-2134.
