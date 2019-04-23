SEBRING — The calm voice that stands between an emergency situation and first responders are 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers are often the first of the first responders to make contact with the victim of crime, a medical crises or a fire.
Dispatchers are the voices on the phone giving emergency first aid instructions or calming fears. They are described as gold and hold everyone together.
Heather Carr, director of Consolidated Dispatch, would agree that the staff who work with her all have hearts of gold. She and others on staff decided to show their appreciation for the dispatchers during the annual spring cleaning.
While the dispatchers were temporarily working out of a different office, others were painting the beige walls a refreshing blue.
“We had lunches and things for appreciation week,” Carr said. “We have given out coffee mugs and other trinkets. We wanted to do something different this year. We started brainstorming.”
Carr said they thought of a picture with a collage of the first repsonders’ insignia. Those staff members who were in on the secret found out they had a connection to muralist Keith Goodson.
“I asked Keith how much it would cost for him to do the project,” Carr said. “I couldn’t believe when he said he would donate it. I was super excited.”
Goodson is a well-known muralist, especially in Lake Placid. He has painted more murals than anyone in the tiny town and just finished a large mural on the side of the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
“I wanted to donate my time and materials,” Goodson said. “It was for a good cause.”
Goodson was thrilled when they let him take their ideas and created a design that is uniquely their own.
“I started the painting on the 15th [of April] and finished it on the 16th.”
The mural was painted during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, also known as Dispatcher Appreciation Week, which was marked April 14-20.
According to npstw.org, every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community are honored. This week-long event was initially established in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California.
Ten years later, Congress designated the second full week of each April as a time to remember the critical role that dispatchers play in keeping the public safe.
It is meant to be a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.
Carr thought it might have been fate that Goodson was off those two days while all the dispatchers were working in another building.
Alycia Tate was thrilled when she entered the building Monday morning.
“It’s awesome; I love it,” she said. “I was very surprised when I stepped in here this morning.”
