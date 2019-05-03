SEBRING — Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. responded to a dispute between two neighbors in the evening of May 6, 2018. He was shot multiple times and died from his injuries the next day.
Over the past year, there have been several endeavors to preserve Gentry’s legacy and to build something positive from his tragic death. The William J. Gentry Jr. Memorial Scholarship was created, which gives a $2,247 scholarship toward the recipient’s education. Gentry’s badge number was 2247.
A “Tree of Life” mural was painted on the wall inside the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office and features a painted portrait of Gentry. An organ donor himself, Gentry’s organs have helped save approximately 144 other people.
Plans are also in the works to build a state-of-the-art public training center in Gentry’s name.
However, the most tangible and most visible extension of the fallen deputy’s legacy comes in the form of a four-legged animal that protects our streets and tracks down the bad guys. His name is Gentry, and he is a member of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
On July 31, 2018, then 1-year-old K-9 Gentry was paired with Deputy John Garrison of the sheriff’s K-9 Unit. A Belgian Malinois, K-9 Gentry was born in Belgium on July 20, 2017 and made his way to the United States soon after.
In 2018, after the tragic passing of Deputy Gentry, the ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary wanted to make a donation to the K-9 Unit with the money they had raised from their dinners and other fundraising efforts. All the proceeds go into a fund and continue to accumulate until the Post is ready to donate it somewhere.
The Auxiliary ladies heard about the high cost of acquiring another dog for the unit, at that time a hefty $8,500. Today, that cost has risen to $9,500.
“We asked the K-9 Unit to come to one of our meetings,” said Mary Striecker, president of the American Legion Auxiliary. At that time, the Post donated $9,000 to the unit. “So we got to buy Gentry [for them],” she said.
Since then, the Auxiliary has donated an additional $1,500 and later on another $500.
“These girls work hard,” Striecker said.
“The credit goes to the members,” said Terry Gallagher, unit treasurer. “They come in and purchase the items and support the raffles. They know where the money is going so they come in and support everything we do and if it wasn’t for the members, we couldn’t raise the money we raise.”
According to Sgt. Scott Williams of the K-9 Unit, the American Legion Post 69 and the ladies of the Auxiliary have been the biggest supporter of the K-9 Unit.
Williams and Garrison discussed the idea of what to name the new dog. They came up with a few ideas, including a nickname that Deputy Gentry had, but ultimately settled on Gentry. Garrison is proud to be partnered with the deputy’s namesake.
“It’s awesome,” Garrison said. “Words couldn’t describe the honor that you have. It’s carrying on a tradition.”
Garrison knew Deputy Gentry for a long time and he feels a certain sense of pride in being paired with K-9 Gentry. “It’s cool to keep his name, his legacy going,” Garrison said.
The average in-service time for a dog on the K-9 Unit is five to eight years, but that is dependent on many factors. K-9 Gentry is coming up on his second birthday and has already taken part in approximately 14 apprehensions without contact, one successful track and two narcotics finds, all just in 2019.
K-9 Gentry is considered a multipurpose dog. He can take part in tracking, article search/evidence recovery, narcotics detection, apprehension and obedience.
“He’s a cool little star,” Garrison said.
One trait of K-9 Gentry that makes Garrison beam with pride is the dog’s personality. K-9 Gentry is a social animal, more so than some other dogs. He stayed social throughout his training and remains so today.
According to Garrison, with a less social dog you never know who they are going to like or dislike. But not K-9 Gentry. “Everyone is comfortable around him,” Garrison said.
During the dedication of the “Tree of Life” mural in April, K-9 Gentry was given the opportunity to add his paw print to the signatures that were going on the tree.
“That was very special,” Garrison said. “That was awesome.”
The American Legion, being huge supporters of the K-9 Unit, has helped the unit in many ways. Participation in the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) requires certain equipment that becomes weathered and needs replacing. The American Legion has helped provide funds for the necessary repairs or replacement.
“Their participation is priceless,” Garrison said. “They’ve stepped up their A-game on that.”
It's sad whenever a member of the community is cut down this way. Especially a protector of this community. Not enough can be done to preserve the memory of Officer Gentry and others who sacrificed for our safety. I very seldom vote in favor of tax increases but any measure that will increase the compensation for our first responders and law enforcement certainly has my vote. They risk so much for so little reward.
