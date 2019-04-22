SEBRING — Tiffani Nicole Broder, 23 of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies. She is now facing charges of two counts of selling methamphetamine, selling drugs from a vehicle, possible manufacturing paraphernalia to transport drugs and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Deputies used a confidential informant, or CI, to set up a controlled sale of methamphetamine from Broder. Deputies arranged for the CI a to have $1,000 cash and a car. The car was searched for money and drugs before the controlled sale took place.
The arrest report said informant had audio and video equipment in order to document the sale. The CI drove to the agreed upon location on the 900 block of U.S. 27. The deputies were able to watch the transaction go down from their vantage point in their car.
They watched Broder pull up and get out of a Honda, which deputies knew was hers from past interactions with the suspect and the tag number. Deputies say she got into the informant’s car and Broder allegedly swapped the methamphetamine for the money and left the car. The CI took off.
Deputies say they watched the CI leave and head to a predetermined location. When they got to the location, the CI gave the deputies what Broder allegedly exchanged for the money.
A clear baggie that held a crystal-like substance was given to the deputies to test. It field tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputies checked the car that the CI used during the sale and determined it was clean.
When the deputies went to the office, they determined the methamphetamine weighed under 14 grams.
Broder has an open case for burglary and grand theft from November 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.