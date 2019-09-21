By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — Cora Schwingel is an expert in taking care of others. She has taken that talent and created a loving, nurturing environment for her clients and their caregivers. Change of Pace is a place of fun, family and respite for those suffering from memory care disorders.
Change of Pace is a nonprofit adult day care center for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It is a safe and structured environment where a variety of planned activities, tailored to meet the needs of each individual, stimulate minds and encourage activity.
Meeting new friends, storytelling, games and reminiscing about the past are daily activities. Snacks and nutritious meals are provided as are quiet rest periods.
This time allows caregivers to attend to their own physical, emotional and spiritual needs. Weekly caregiver support groups are offered to reinforce that they are not alone in this journey.
It takes a strong and caring person to not only run an adult day care center, but also to make it a well-respected business. Nonprofits rely on the community to help with expenses. 100% of donations goes into maintaining the facility operations. Partnering with other companies and organizing fundraisers are also keys to success. Schwingel is doing it all with love.
Schwingel has the respect and friendship of many healthcare providers in Highlands County. Change of Pace received the People’s Choice Award for Best Senior Care. Schwingel is also a nominee for the 2019 Exceptional Caregiver Award sponsored by Family Elder Law.
Julia Mercer, director of marketing at The Palms of Sebring, said, “Cora is an amazing woman. She is fun-loving and caring. We partner with each other on community events. She was the key speaker at our ‘Longest Day Alzheimer’s Walk.’ She’ll be working with us on our ‘Lights of Love’ event in November. We light candles to remember those with Alzheimer’s disease.
“She holds an annual fundraising Memory Walk. She gives so much of herself to our community, which also makes Change of Pace a successful business. She truly cares for her clients; she is full of passion, love and compassion.”
“I’ve known Cora for over nine years,” said Lisa Rodriguez, co-author of “Managing Alzheimer’s and Dementia Behaviors.”
“Through Change of Pace, she hosted my ‘Purple Angel Dementia Care’ Conferences and Dementia ‘Fresh Air’ Educational Workshops.
“I have watched Cora turn Change of Pace Adult Day Care, through her hard work and dedication, into a successful nonprofit. Cora and her staff provide a much-needed respite for caregivers. She created a safe place for quality of life, dignity and socialization.
“She took a ‘Walk for Memories’ idea and made it into a successful annual fundraiser. This walk is held every year to help families in their dementia journey.
“I am honored to call her my ‘sister friend.’ She has a heart of gold and gives freely of herself for the service of others. She has touched so many Highlands County families through caring and love.”
Mary Alexander is the owner of Small and Simple Acts of Art. She frequently works with people with dementia, creating a safe, healing environment to facilitate creative expression.
“I have worked with Cora for a number of years and she is, without a doubt, one of our community’s greatest advocates for families and their loved ones with dementia.
“Change of Pace is a blessing. Cora educates, supports and walks alongside the families through life’s most difficult times. She treats everyone like family.
“Cora does whatever she can to give families lasting memories of their loved ones. I engage her clients with the arts twice a month to keep their creative minds active. Each time I do art with them, we create beautiful legacy gifts for their families.
“Cora is a true leader in our community and has made Change of Pace a very successful nonprofit that serves Highlands County.”
According to Ingrasherese Gardner, executive director at Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, “Cora is the most caring person I have ever had the privilege to know. To say that she is a ‘caregiver’s caregiver’ is an understatement. Her commitment and compassion for people is admirable.
“As administrator of the only AHCA (Agency for Health Care Administration) approved adult day care center in Highlands County, Cora is a voice for the caregivers of those with dementia. Her support and encouragement gives them the strength to continue their caregiving role.
“She helps caregivers understand the necessity of self-care. Cora leads the center by providing an enriching, nurturing environment for the individual and provides peace of mind and support for the caregiver.”
Schwingel has distinguished herself as an advocate for those with dementia and memory disorders, is a well-respected healthcare professional and a successful nonprofit business manager. She is truly an asset to our community.
Change of Pace is located inside the Sebring Christian Church at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Their phone number is 863-382-1188.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.