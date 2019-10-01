Special to Highlands News-Sun
LAKE WALES — Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, Water’s Edge of Lake Wales and the Lake Wales Fire Department gathered on Thursday, Sept. 19 to honor Charles Tunis with a Cornerstone SALUTES! and First Responder Tribute.
Tunis is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea and who joined the Warren Michigan Fire Department after his military service. He retired as a battalion chief in 1981 but his service to the community didn’t stop there as Tunis trained the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire team. Eventually Tunis and his wife, Mary Ann, retired to Florida.
At a ceremony held at Water’s Edge of Lake Wales, Lake Wales firefighters and paramedics joined Deputy Chief Roy Wilkinson in honoring Tunis for his years of fire service. Wilkinson read the Firefighter’s Prayer, and then presented Cornerstone’s First Responder Tribute certificate to Tunis, along with a patch from their department.
Warren Michigan Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams also forwarded a Certificate of Honor and fire department patch to their retiree in celebration of this honor.
Next, Lake Placid Navy Veteran Montie Dowling, who is a Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary Officer and Cornerstone Hospice volunteer, honored the Army veteran with a Cornerstone SALUTES! certificate, a commemorative pin and a heartfelt salute.
Tunis was joined by his wife of 69 years and four of their six daughters and their families in the celebration of his service.
Cornerstone Hospice has honored the lives and service of veterans in our community and under our care for years. The Cornerstone SALUTES! ceremony has become a cherished memory for our patients and their families.
Cornerstone’s First Responder Tribute program honors the brave men and women who have risked their lives to protect their communities. The brief but moving ceremony is presented by Cornerstone Hospice volunteers and often is attended by members of the local Police, Fire or EMS agencies who wish to honor the first responders in our care.
