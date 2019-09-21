By INGRID UTECH
Correspondent
SEBRING — Designing a home or an office can be stressful, because the owner has to make many decisions about a variety of design features. An interior designer, who is both knowledgeable and personable, can put an owner at ease.
Kelly Griffin Cosgrave brings both know-how and a warm, friendly demeanor to her interior design work. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design from Florida State University, and she is a licensed member of the American Society of Interior Designers. She operates her business out of Griffin’s Carpet Mart, which is owned by her and her two brothers, Tom and Jim Griffin.
Cosgrave provides her design services to local builders. She puts the finishing interior touches on custom homes, offices and other commercial projects. Projects are generally new construction but also can be remodels.
“Kelly has great vision and a good eye for color. She can take all of the small parts of the design process and weave them together into a beautiful finished product,” Tom Griffin said.
Builders agree. “One of Kelly’s great strengths is her ability to visualize how everything will come together to create a cohesive design. Many homeowners would feel overwhelmed if they had to coordinate everything on their own,” said Willem Badenhorst, a local home builder who has used Cosgrave’s services for close to 15 years.
Cosgrave also helps keep building projects moving forward smoothly and efficiently. “When Kelly’s involved in helping our clients with interior design selections, everything seems more streamlined,” said Marty Wohl, president of Marmer Construction.
On any assignment, Cosgrave meets with the client and discusses design concepts and themes. Based on the client’s feedback, she then prepares specific design alternatives. She shares the alternatives with the builder and then with the client. She narrows down the choices and helps the client sort through them. Sometimes she’s able to save the client money by balancing reasonably priced products with more expensive ones.
Finishing involves decisions about trim, molding, doors, painting, plumbing and lighting fixtures, window coverings, kitchen and bathroom design, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, patio furniture, and more.
The trust and loyalty that builders and their clients feel towards Cosgrave is apparent in a comment that Tom Griffin often hears. “When asked about a proposed design feature, many clients who have gotten to know Kelly just say, ‘Have Kelly pick it, and I know it will look great!’” Griffin said.
“Kelly’s professionalism and ability to relate to people have been an asset to our company,” said Jim Aul of Montz Builders in Lake Placid. “We have always received positive comments on her performance. It’s obvious to clients that she really cares about the outcome.”
No sooner does Cosgrave finish one project than another one seems to come along. Cosgrave recently completed design work for Montz Builders on a large medical office and a lakeside custom home. “Now she’s doing design work on two more of our custom homes,” Aul said.
“Our company benefits too,” Tom Griffin said. “We have a huge advantage by being able to offer an ASID designer to our customers. There is no company locally which can offer that level of service.”
The company also benefits in terms of sales. “Our staff has 32 years of experience in flooring, space planning, office furniture, window treatments, and patio furniture. Kelly knows that she can recommend our products with full confidence that the products will meet high standards and that the installation will be professionally undertaken,” Tom Griffin pointed out.
“Kelly also has strong relationships with a number of vendors who sell those products that we do not sell. That enables projects to proceed smoothly and without delay,” he added.
In addition to her design activities, Cosgrave is actively involved in community service. She is vitally interested in the economic revitalization of downtown Sebring and the surrounding residential area, which comprises the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency district. In 2019, she began her 12th year of service on the CRA Board of Commissioners.
Sebring Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman, whose daughter was a friend of Cosgrave’s when they were growing up, said, “I think Kelly’s dad is the one who first got her interested and involved in public service.”
John Griffin, Kelly’s father, was a Sebring City Council member from 1999 until he passed away in February 2016. Earlier in his career, John Griffin also served on the CRA Board, the Sebring Chamber of Commerce Board, and the Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
Kristie Vazquez, who has been CRA executive director for the past two years, appreciates having someone with as much longevity on the board as Cosgrave. “I have leaned on her expertise countless times,” Vazquez said, “and I am grateful for her willingness to be such an involved board member. It’s a joy to work alongside her.”
Cosgrave recently used her skills to redesign the new CRA office located in the former Sebring Chamber of Commerce building on The Circle. “Kelly selflessly volunteered her time and design expertise to insure that the project would be a wonderful work space as well as a positive focal point for downtown,” Vazquez pointed out.
Cosgrave and her husband Brian have two children: Gracie, 19, and Zoe, 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.