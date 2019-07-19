AVON PARK — Councilman Stanley Spurlock wants to review City Manager David Flowers’ job performance at Monday’s City Council meeting amid continuing concerns with the city’s hiring practices in recent months.
Flowers said Thursday that Spurlock requested an agenda item concerning his job performance.
“I think there has been a lot of confusion and misunderstanding concerning some of that [hirings] where there is possibly some inaccurate information out there, but I am really not sure exactly,” Flowers said. “I stand by the decisions that I have made.
“My decisions, in my opinion, have been in the best interest of the city and I do not believe I have done anything I was not authorized to do,” he said.
Spurlock said Thursday, “I think everything else is going to come to light on his hiring practices; I don’t think he advertises his jobs correctly. He doesn’t give a high and a low [salary range]. He just puts out a certain figure and then he hires somebody whatever he wants them to hire at.
“I think it will all come out at the meeting Monday night.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said there are many ways to hire people, and she wants to make it more broad so there are more opportunities for diversity and qualified individuals.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there is an effort from a couple of council members to get rid of Flowers. “I have full faith in David Flowers.”
The people Flowers has hired are some of the best people he had ever seen work for Avon Park, Anderson said. “It has been a very long time since the city has had so much professionalism, maybe never has the city had so much professionalism.”
Spurlock said he has a lot of concerns about the hiring process.
“My biggest concern is his [Flowers] truthfulness about raises,” he said. “He stated three times on tape, if you look at the tape, three times that he did not give raises. When I put the freeze on all of the raises, his biggest concern was the fact that he was not going to get a raise now.”
At the June 10 City Council meeting, Spurlock said the city had four open positions and the city had given a lot of raises. He said the city needed to freeze salaries at that point in time.
Flowers responded, “We have not given a lot of raises; I don’t know what you are talking about on that. We have adjusted some; we have taken some out of a part-time positions and put them into full-time positions.”
Spurlock called for a raise freeze for all employees not covered by a union contract.
Council approved the raise freeze by a 3-2 vote with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
On Thursday, Spurlock provided an example of the salary issues he is questioning in the job advertisements.
The administrative assistant position was advertised between $34,000 and $37,000 but the person was hired for around $43,000.
Spurlock said he questioned the salary and Flowers said he had to increase the offer three times to get the person.
“So she must me good,” he said.
What will happen at Monday’s City Council meeting?
That will be up to Flowers, Spurlock said.
“I think the council is going to be very upset over the raises that have been given,” he said. “I think when you look at it there is going to be over $100,000 in raises that have been given and the council has had no knowledge of it.”
Sutherland said if a position is advertised for a flat amount instead of a salary range, many may not apply believing they are overqualified or they won’t be paid enough, she said.
For example, instead of advertising for $50,000, include that the pay range is between $37,000 and $55,000. She said that way people who are currently making $55,000 won’t feel like they would be taking a cut in pay if they apply for a job that only pays $50,000.
“So you are eliminating a huge pool of candidates by limiting the amount of dollars you advertise for,” she said. “I want to ensure we have the parameters clearly, transparently listed when people apply for a job.”
Anderson said the people who Flowers has hired have the proper degrees and have the integrity to hold those positions.
“I have been very happy with his performance as has been expressed by a great many citizens,” he said. “Flowers has been phenomenal for Avon Park.
“I have heard the concerns on who he has hired and what he is paying them, however everything has been sent through our finance director, Rick Helms, who with Flowers have worked together very closely to make sure they are within budget,” he said.
People want to feel at ease in dealing with the city and Flowers has done a good job at that and he wants to see that continue, Anderson said.
