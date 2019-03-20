SEBRING — Official approval for the next step to getting Oak Manor Avenue paved remains a 3-2 decision, under protest by dissenting county commissioners.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks and Vice Chair Ron Handley restated their long-held concerns that, once residents and landowners on Oak Manor Avenue have a municipal service benefit unit to pave their road, other shell-road residents will come to the county wanting to have their roads paved and paid for by the county in advance.
Like all other paving requests, residents and landowners on Oak Manor will have to pay half the cost of paving their road. County policy has required residents to pay up front or have the county set up an assessment to start paving once the assessment amasses enough to pay half the cost.
Unlike other paving requests, the county has agreed to pave Oak Manor Avenue ahead of getting the residents’ and landowners’ portion of the bill.
The assessment will be created, but work on the road will start sooner.
Oak Manor residents will have 10 years to pay their half of the cost. On other rare occasions the county allowed residents to pay after work is done, residents had a minimum deadline of three years.
On Tuesday, County Attorney Joy Carmichael said the vote commissioners took that morning would be, in effect, a resolution.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said Tuesday the total cost will be $90,000.
“I’d like to see that their road is paved,” Brooks said about Oak Manor residents, “but it’s contrary to county policy. Others will line up to do this. I think we’re starting something here we’re not going to have the money to finish.”
However, Commissioner Greg Harris said none of the other requests have the history this one has.
Residents met on Feb. 28, 2018, with Green, Commissioner Don Elwell and County Administrator Randy Vosburg to talk about plans for realigning, fixing drainage and paving the road.
It was something residents had been asking about for more than an year.
Green said then the full cost upfront would cost each property owner between $1,150 and $3,180, based on their percentage of road frontage.
Commissioners then voted on March 20, 2018, to let Oak Manor residents pay a 10-year term to pave the road, something county code didn’t allow.
Handley and Brooks dissented then, too.
To make things right, commissioners had a vote in December to amend the code. That passed 3-2, again with Brooks and Handley dissenting.
Commissioners also voted 3-2 to send notices to all landowners that Jan. 31 was the deadline for everyone to sign the petition.
Last minute changes came in on Jan. 30 from Peace River Packing Company of Fort Meade, managed by Norman Larry Black Jr.
The affiliated company, Peace River Citrus Investments, is the largest landowner on the road and a significant partner to the agreement for splitting the cost.
County commissioners voted 3-2 on Feb. 7 in favor of the residents’ petition, including Black’s changes. Brooks and Handley dissented then, as well.
Black’s timing irked Handley.
“The man has the petition for month after month after month and comes back at the 11th hour with changes,” Handley said last month.
Changes included a stipulation that residents pay no more than half of the county’s $70,000 estimated price tag for the first 700 feet of Oak Manor. That includes the county’s 5 percent administration fee.
Black had already agreed to pay to pave another 200-208 feet north from 6000 Oak Manor Ave., but got the county to drop its price from $22,000 to $20,000, of which he will pay half — not to exceed $10,000 — including a 5 percent fee.
Additional language in the petition reiterates that Peace River Citrus Investments would pay only actual costs or the “not-to-exceed” costs, whichever are lower.
“It’s the perfect example of what we’re going to get into when we go into special deals with residents,” Handley said in February. “I know people are watching and waiting with (their) hand out.”
“I don’t think so,” said Harris at the time.
Harris reiterated that belief on Tuesday: That the county could treat this as a special exception and hold all future requests to the established code.
The next step, Carmichael said, is a couple of hearings to establish the municipal service benefit unit.
Green said once commissioners tell him he can start, it would only be a matter of arranging the work schedules, given the other projects the county has in progress.
