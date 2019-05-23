SEBRING — County commissioners, without a word, approved an amended — this time written — agreement with the state to vacate Vaughn Road.
The new agreement, according to Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green, specifies that the county will vacate the road and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will pay half of the cost of repairing the bridge on that road over Charlie Creek.
Green said having all that in writing was the main point of having commissioners approve that agreement, which they did as part of the consent agenda — a mass of business items at the start of each regular meeting on which commissioners have no dissenting opinions or major objections.
The bridge allows staff of Highlands Hammock State Park to cross Charlie Creek, and will enable visitors to the park’s 10-year-old and never-used equestrian center to ride horses to trails on the other side of the creek.
It also will help officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conduct law enforcement operations in the area.
Green said the bridge had fallen into disrepair, not only because the last repair was not done to current standards, but also because the creek has a large floodplain.
Often, in heavy rains, the road leading to the bridge is underwater, Green said, and in the days after Hurricane Irma, so was the bridge.
The new bridge, in addition to having pressure-treated lumber, has the heads of bolts that fasten planks to the deck covered in sealant, to prevent rust and rot.
The county is now waiting for FDEP to cut a check for $36,943.33 — its half of the $73,86.66 total cost of repairing the bridge.
Once that’s done, the bridge and road will be the state’s to maintain.
In other business, county commissioners heard from County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. about the situation in Silver Fox subdivision.
Residents of Mare Path and Foal Path came to the county asking for help shortly after Irma when heavy rains flooded and rutted their only access roads.
The difficulty for Howerton and Green, however, is not only that Mare Path is a non-county maintained right of way, but Foal Path is not even a public right of way.
It’s merely an easement across a resident’s land that he has plowed into a road, with a small drainage ditch, to give Mare Path residents a way out of the subdivision.
The situation remains much the same as it was after initial talks: Howerton needs residents to dedicate both the existing non-maintained road and the easement as a public right of way.
What he’s waiting on, Green said Tuesday, is for residents to collect the necessary legal documents to start the process. That hasn’t happened yet.
If Howerton and Green are to do anything to help the residents after a storm — even digging temporary drainage ditches — they need to get that paperwork completed soon, Howerton said.
