SEBRING — The Department of Economic Opportunity toured Highlands County on Wednesday with other agencies to see what makes the county unique.
They also took a look at what the county already has and what it needs to make it more attractive for business. It was all a part of an “asset mapping” program paid for through a $22,500 Competitive Florida Partnership grant the state agency awarded to the county in September 2018 and the county officially accepted and put to use this past week.
Meghan DiGiacomo, Highlands County’s manager of Business Development, said the grant is basically meant to help a county set up a small-scale plan for better business development.
Highlands County has a large-scale plan, put together by the Central Florida Regional Planning Council. Therefore, the grant funds went to mapping assets, which took place Wednesday.
DiGiacomo said agency officials toured in one of four groups, based on their area of focus:
• Quality of life and unique downtown areas.
• Education, workforce and healthcare assets.
• Infrastructure and select sites (for potential development).
• Airports and existing industry.
The biggest part of this work, DiGiacomo said, is to identify potential local sites for business development and see what those sites would need in the way of water/sewer, electrical, internet/telecommunications and transportation infrastructure to make them viable, attractive places for new business.
The tours on Wednesday, she said, were followed by a working lunch and discussions of what Highlands County has or needs.
All those discussions, she said, would come together in a report put together this month and next month by CFRPC staff.
“We should have it all by the end of May,” DiGiacomo said.
CFRPC administers the grant, and most of the grant would go to pay for the work of putting together that report, DiGiacomo said.
It should include an action plan on how to build up the local area while keeping its unique character, she said.
Meanwhile, DiGiacomo said the exercise on Wednesday also gives county officials a chance to build social and business connections with state and national organization officials who would not normally come to visit a county like Highlands.
