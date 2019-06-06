SEBRING — After county commissioners approved contracts Tuesday to put postcard murals in each local city, artist Joseph Starkweather got to work.
Before he left Highlands County that evening, he’d outlined where all the graphic elements would go on the south wall of the Jack Stroup Civic Center at the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Arts Center in Sebring.
City workers were on hand Wednesday morning, taking care of some of the site prep in anticipation of his return that evening to do more work on the mural.
After he finishes the Sebring mural, he will paint a mural on the north wall of the Masonic Lodge at 103 Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and then will paint a mural on the north wall of the Avon Park location of the Highlands County Tax Collector at 116 E. Main St.
The project has been in the works for more than a year, during which time Commissioners Don Elwell and James “Jim” Brooks have served as chair of the Tourist Development Council, which approved the mural sites and contracts prior to the County Commission.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who voted against the contracts, raised concerns about several aspects of the contracts.
She said she did realize it had gone on for two years, but had not seen contracts before Tuesday. Brooks said most don’t get a chance to read through every page of backup material before the vote, but Tuck said she should have that time.
She said she heard about the plans for the one in Lake Placid when she served on the Lake Placid Town Council, but not about the other ones.
She had concerns on whether or not the county had negotiated with the rightful owners of the Masonic Lodge. She believed that the lodge was owned by the state organization, but was told the county had done due diligence in that matter.
She then also raised concerns with Starkweather retaining copyright to the murals for the length of the 10-year contract, including merchandising rights.
She said the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce uses one of the town’s murals as its letterhead, and wondered what this would mean for the postcard mural.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael explained that while Starkweather retains the copyright, the contract states that he is transferring rights of reproduction to the county for such things as posters and T-shirts.
Tuck said the contract said such materials also have to have the artist’s name on the image. Brooks said that’s standard, the same as muralists like Keith Goodson, who has painted many of the Lake Placid murals and has his name on reproductions.
Tuck said the murals seemed like “a big waste of money,” especially in Avon Park where she said people would not turn off U.S. 27 to drive to the east end of the Avon Park Mall to take a photo in front of the mural.
She said she voted against it on the Lake Placid Town Council, and would vote no again.
She also had concerns about not noting in the contract for Avon Park that the building was the Tax Collector’s Office. Brooks argued that both that building and the Sebring site are government owned.
He and Elwell said the use of the buildings have changed in the past and may change again in the future, but it’s still government property.
Tuck asked about maintenance or if the owner of the building would want the mural removed. Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn said the TDC has funds for mural maintenance and would probably grow that fund to repair the murals.
Tuck said the county would need to, since the Lake Placid murals have needed repainting several times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.