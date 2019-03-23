SEBRING — With millage at 8.55 and no sign of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, county commissioners may see another lean year.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) to disburse half of approved FEMA funds for Hurricane Irma damage and expenses. However, to date, the county has still not received its reimbursement check.
Until it does, Highlands County still only has just under $4.95 million in reserve, according to David Nitz, manager of the county Office of Management and Budget.
That’s enough for 0.92 months of operation, in the event of a weather or economic disaster that stops the flow of revenue.
Part of that $4.95 million is $3.6 million that was allocated to the 2018-19 budget to be used, if needed.
Right now, Nitz said, the county has no plans to use that $3.6 million, and keep it available for the 2019-20 budget, which the Board of County Commission will start discussing in the next few months.
If all the county’s $13.4 million requested reimbursement from FEMA were to come back to the county, which Nitz said is not likely by Sept. 30, the county would have an $18.3 million reserve — well over the minimum three-month cushion the county needs to have.
It’s likely the biggest amount the county will see right away, Nitz said, is the 50 percent payment — just under $6.7 million.
Combined with the existing $4.95 million, that would provide $11.64 million, which Nitz said would run the county for 2.16 months.
Nitz said Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan, formerly the county’s business manager, has estimated that FEMA and FDEM may have $9 million back to the county by the end of the fiscal year.
If that holds true, Nitz said, the county would have approximately $14.9 million in unassigned fund balance, enough to run the county for 2.6 months, if needed.
That would be a good thing, he said, because it’s higher than for the last two years.
Not much tax?
Tax revenue, however, does not look like it will provide a lot more revenue.
Nitz doesn’t have a solid number yet from Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre, but the estimated property tax collections for this fiscal year are $39.8 million.
Nitz made a conservative estimate of what improved property values might bring in: $397,529, almost exactly 1 percent.
Last year’s property tax increase from improved property values was 1.97 percent. Commissioners wanted to hold all county departments and constitutional officers to that amount, but couldn’t.
Sheriff Paul Blackman needed more revenue to provide school resource deputies under the state-mandated School Safety Program.
Clerk of the Courts Bob Germaine held his budget, but said his information technology department needs more funds to stay ahead of the cost in equipment and work hours to network and maintain all the county departments’ and agencies’ servers and communications.
McIntyre publishes official estimates of property value and improved property tax revenue on June 1, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
Basically, the ability for the county to budget comfortably or not depends heavily on FEMA.
Hold the line
Commissioner Don Elwell advised caution.
“There’s a tendency, as numbers go up, to spend more,” Elwell said. “It just happens that way.”
There are needs, he said, in personnel and equipment.
“However, we really need to make that effort, as you can see here, as David (Nitz) provided all this ‘happy news,’ if it goes up 3 percent, if property values go up 3 percent, we spend 2 [percent],” Elwell said.
The county has to bankroll as much as possible to get to the three-month number, he said, then look at reducing the millage rate.
“Clearly this storm has just completely knocked the wind out of our sails here, and taking 18-20 months for it to get reimbursed is just insane,” Elwell said.
Plan ahead
Commissioner Greg Harris said he thought Elwell had a good idea a couple of years ago to look at the budget early on, find out what the anticipated revenue is, and set a benchmark for all departments and agencies to meet.
“Because we can’t outspend what we take in,” Harris said.
Elwell also pointed out the the county hasn’t hit the halfway point of the 2018-19 budget year, and pleaded with all departments to continue to hold their costs.
“It’s a little early in the game to get too crazy with that,” Elwell said, “but I’m sure in the near future, and I would definitely encourage everybody to be really, really cautious and careful as we go forward because we can see where this could become a tighter-than-normal year, not because of spending patterns, but because of non-reimbursement.”
Lower taxes?
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she agreed with Elwell, and would even like to see property taxes lowered as much as a half point.
“I’d like to tell all the departments to please be realistic,” Tuck said. “I’ve seen some budgets that come in that there’s a lot left over at the end (of the year). Remember, that left-over amount would help us to leave the millage where it is or lower it a little bit.”
She’d rather see department heads come in mid-year to ask for money than to raise millage.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he hoped the revenue from property taxes would be a little “rosier” after McIntyre makes his June 1 announcement.
Brooks also said he knows constitutional officers have pressures on them to find revenue and provide services. He said local news coverage has brought up the lack of a traffic unit within the Sheriff’s Office.
Tuck advised commissioners to read the most recent audit of the county, which states that all county department and constitutional officer personnel have reduced in the last 10 years, except for the Sheriff’s Office, which has doubled.
Part of that included the Sheriff’s Office having to add 11 deputies onto the eight-member School Resource Unit under the Safe Schools Program.
What’s next
Nitz said departments are working on their budgets and will have budget reviews with Elwell, followed by workshops and public hearings on Sept. 5 and 17.
Vosburg said the county will try to budget close to 95 percent of the expected budget, as a way of holding the line on costs.
“Just remember, it’s all subject to change with one weather event,” Brooks said.
He hopes the county will get reimbursed from the last hurricane, 18 months ago, before another one hits.
