SEBRING — In a workshop Monday, county commissioners OK’d the use of the recent $4.35 million FEMA reimbursement, indirectly, to shore up their workforce.
They told County Administrator Randy Vosburg that they want to hire a purchasing officer and two paramedics starting Oct. 1, and hire another five positions by Jan. 1. Those would include Veterans Services, Public Information, Human Resources, Code Enforcement and conversion of a part-time position at the Children’s Advocacy Center to full time.
The decision came after more than two hours of a budget workshop that included discussions about how best to use the countywide fire assessment to update fire equipment and buildings for current needs and expand fire staff to meet growth.
County commissioners will have two more meetings and two budget hearings before the 2019-20 budget takes effect. All meetings are set to take place in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring:
• Regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3).
• Budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5).
• Regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
• Final budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
At their last budget workshop, commissioners had already discussed putting up to $5 million of fund balance from the General Fund into the Fiscal Year 2019-20 operating budget, to keep from having to raise the 8.55 mil property tax to cover expenses.
That way, they would not have to cut several new positions seen as critical to keeping county services up to speed with the public need.
Even then, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she wanted to see if the county could drop the millage, even one-hundredth of a point, by cutting another $50,000 from the budget.
Just prior to that, however, Tuck talked about wanting to grow the fund balance — the excess funds the county keeps on hand to run operations in case of an interruption in cash flow.
Typically, the county is told by auditors and accountants to keep between two to three months of operating costs in the fund balance.
The latest proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 has an unassigned fund balance of $14.04 million, which equates to 2.47 months of operating costs.
“Before you were talking about cutting the millage, you wanted more fund balance,” Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said. “Where are we going to get the money?”
“Surely we can fine $50,000 out of a $154 million budget,” Tuck said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said if Tuck wants to cut another $50,000 just to lower the millage rate, she would want to talk to constitutional officers, since the General Fund only accounts for $72.1 million of the $154.8 million proposed 2019-20 budget
The part the Board of County Commission can directly control accounts for only $20.3 million, after subtracting mandated funding and constitutional officers’ budgets.
Clerk of the Courts Bob Germaine, sitting on the other side of Tuck on the dais, took exception with any mention of cutting his budget further.
“We’re not adding back into our budget. You are,” Germaine said to commissioners who were reinstating job positions previously cut from the budget. “Do we get to, too?”
Brooks said Germaine’s budget had funds to cover health insurance cost increases for his employees, but the board did not, and had to find a way to re-enter those funds.
Germaine said that didn’t compare with what he’d had to cut or defer: “Not even close.”
Elwell likened the suggestion of cutting another $50,000 to lower the rate by 0.01 mils “a paper cut” that made a “ceremonial” gesture.
“There’s only so much water in the pool,” Elwell said, and a small cut would likely have to balance out with more funds from reserves to cover it. “Taking from one side (of the pool) and filling back the other.”
He said 8.55 mils is not the rollback rate — the rate at which property tax assessments stay the same for all property owners and the county gets the same number of dollars — so taxes are going up for everyone to some extent.
He suggested the county could push back hiring some of the needed positions by an extra quarter, hiring April 1 and not Jan. 1.
“We have amazing employees that will do what we ask them to do,” Vosburg said. “Whether it’s in January or April, staff will be excited to get that position.”
Tuck, at first, favored April. Elwell also liked April for the veterans, human resources, code enforcement, child advocacy and public information jobs.
Handley also was OK with Elwell’s suggestion. Both he and Elwell liked anything that would lower the budget, more than lowering the millage.
Brooks also said he didn’t want to lower the millage, but was OK with delaying staff positions.
Those views changed when Vosburg ran some numbers and found the three-month delay would only save $30,000, total.
“That’s not a huge amount of savings,” Elwell said.
“If it’s not lowering the millage and not changing the budget, why do it?” Brooks asked.
Elwell said it’s still $30,000, but Brooks said he would defer to Vosburg’s advice.
“I just know the positions are needed,” Brooks said.
Vosburg said his opinion is to leave them in, because the county can’t make any major changes in the budget with $30,000.
The consensus became, then, to bring those positions on board Jan. 1, 2020.
