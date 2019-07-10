SEBRING — Two commissioners attended Monday night’s budget workshop in Sebring.
They were among 20 people present at the Board of County Commission chambers, all of whom were there for work-related reasons as county employees or local office candidates — or to cover the meeting for local news.
One person asked a question: County Commission candidate Kevin Roberts asked for clarification on one point, but even commissioners didn’t have much to ask. David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, had laid it out clearly.
He explained it further to the Highlands News-Sun after the meeting: Highlands County has seen property values grow by 4.56% in the last year. Of that revenue, he recommends the County Commission ask all departments and agencies to hold their budgets to a 3.5% increase, or less.
If they do, the county could see a $3.5 million bump in the fund balance — the leftover money in the budget that guards against disaster or financial crisis, giving the county a certain amount of operating funds.
Ideally, that amount would cover three or more months of operation. Currently, it covers only two, or less.
Nitz told Commissioners Don Elwell and Ron Handley on Monday that even if all departments and agencies hold to a 3.5% increase over this year’s budget, the county would have to raise the property tax rate from 8.55 to 8.675 mills to cover it.
The overall county budget, as recommended would be $155.3 million.
Revenue will come from:
• Taxes, $73.1 million or 47.08%
• Intergovernmental funding, $35.8 million or 23.08%
• Fund balance, $19.3 million or 12.43%.
• Charges for services, $11.1 million or 7.12%.
• Inter-fund transfers (within local government), $2.38 million or 1.53%.
• Licenses and permits, $950,140 or 0.61%.
The remaining revenue will come from “miscellaneous revenues” and “other sources.”
From that, the county will pay for:
• Public safety, $60.9 million or 39.2%.
• Transportation, $38.2 million or 24.59%.
• General government, $21.4 million or 13.78%.
• Physical environment, $17.1 million or 11.02%.
• Human services, $4.33 million or 2.79%.
• Culture/recreation, $3.74 million or 2.41%.
• Economic environment, $3.17 million or 2.04%.
• Court related, $2.6 million or 1.67%.
• Other financing/uses, $2.38 million or 1.53%.
• Reserves, $1.51 million or 0.97%.
Budget requests are $2.73 million above the 3.5% increase. Of that, County Commission departments want an additional $406,854 in the county’s General Fund.
The General Fund itself, as recommended, is $73.3 million, less than half of the overall county budget.
Of the General Fund, the part the Board of County Commission actually controls — the part that involves county departments and doesn’t include state or federal mandates or the constitutional officers’ budgets — is just $20.5 million, Nitz said.
Out of that, the county can only cut $406,854 to get county departments down to a 3.5% increase.
To get those departments down low enough to keep the tax rate at 8.55 mills, Nitz said, the county would have to cut another $600,000.
But that won’t change the constitutional officers’ budgets, mandated spending or any other components the County Commission can’t touch.
A second public workshop took place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the University Center at South Florida State College in Avon Park.
Elwell would preside over that one, with discussions on other topics, including garbage pickup, the Sebring Parkway and other special announcements.
