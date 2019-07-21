SEBRING — Highlands County officials have managed to cut $337,373 from the General Fund budget.
They still have to trim almost $70,000 from the budget to meet what they would have to cut to stay under a 3.5% increase for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
That doesn’t do anything for the five constitutional officers’ budgets and the many outside agencies the county helps fund each year, almost all of which would need to take cuts to meet a 3.5% ceiling.
The Board of County Commission also has to fund certain mandatory programs; including law enforcement funding and the E911 program/dispatch, each of which is above that cap by $100,000 to $400,000.
David Nitz, manager of the county’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said the county managed to cut $532,203 from the General Fund, but added back in $194,930 to correct mistakes in the budget.
Cuts made in the proposed budget included:
A $284,764 reduction in the county’s obligation to the Healthcare Reimbursement Account, which pays emergency medical care for indigent county residents if they are injured out of county.
A $91,795 cut by removing one code enforcement officer position.
A $47,957 correction when OMB staff discovered that a needed position in the Veterans Service Office got duplicated in the budget.
A $13,750 reduction in library books and publications purchases.
A freeze on Highlands County Commissioners’ pay, saving $3,037.
However, to handle expected costs, the OMB department added in:
A $21,010 increase in fuel allotment, to cover expected increase in per-gallon cost from $2.50 to $2.75.
A $48,316 correction in the state and county contribution to Medicaid assistance.
A $24,178 adjustment to EMS personnel benefits.
A total of $10,426 in miscellaneous small adjustments and corrections.
Per county commissioners’ requests for the Capital Financial Strategy, OMB officials:
Increased funding to the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to $357,380 and incrementally increased it for later years.
Added funds to replace Emergency Medical Services stretchers in later years.
Added $100,000 to the Webster Turn Project at Sebring Regional Airport, for a new total of $283,000.
Added $100,000 in later years as matching funds for drainage projects.
Increased the technology improvements in later years for the Clerk of Courts Office up to $900,000, with a 4% annual increase.
Added additional fuel funds.
Added $40,000 for software for county libraries.
Reduced the budget for the Lake Placid Health Department roof project to $345,000.
There was also a position excluded from the Engineering Department which administration brought back into the budget.
A development/plans reviewer/inspector would cost the county $43,500 or a total of $59,990 with operations costs.
