SEBRING — Highlands County should receive a large chunk of its Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement soon, county officials said.
When, exactly, is still unknown.
It was too late to get into the audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year, unfortunately.
Signing Director Julie Fowler and Manager Sarah Timmons of Clifton Larson Allen gave a run-down Tuesday morning on the county’s financial status.
One thing that came out of the audit is that the county has an approximate $10.7 million shortfall between revenue and expenditures, which is directly attributable to the funds spent on recovery and debris management after Hurricane Irma.
“You can’t record the Irma funds yet, because you haven’t got them,” Fowler said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg, in his report, told the Board of County Commission that should be soon, for the lion’s share of a reimbursement request for more than $8 million.
It has gone through the federal and state approval process, he said, and cleared both audits. The intent from higher governments now, he said, is for that money to be released to the county.
Since it was requested during a certain period after the disaster, the county won’t see all of it, but will see most, Vosburg said: A little more than $6.86 million.
The next largest amount in process right now, Vosburg said, is approximately $4 million, but that hasn’t passed the federal audit.
Meanwhile, small amounts coming in are slowly building back the county coffers.
On Tuesday, county commissioners had a consent item to accept a reimbursement of $217,000 from FEMA.
Some insurance reimbursements have come in, as well.
“We still need to apply pressure,” Vosburg said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested Vosburg remind departments to be thrifty.
“This is money that was supposed to go back into last year’s budget, so don’t over-spend,” Tuck said.
“They know not to,” Vosburg said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he’s spoken to officials in Tallahassee, and is assured that Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz is pushing to get funds moving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm relieved that these long awaited SOCIALIZED funds are finally coming through.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.