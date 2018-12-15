SEBRING — Highlands County is set to face some rough weather heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service out of Ruskin and the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center is keeping a close tab on Mother Nature.
The National Weather Service’s website states “A large, slow moving storm system continues to produce a number of hazards across the South and East. Heavy to excessive rain possible from FL and the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic through Saturday, also from the Lower MS Valley into the OH Valley. While, Severe storms are possible today across north-central FL.” The site forecasts a “hazardous weather outlook” for Highlands County
Meteorologist Tony Hurt, with the National Weather Service, said the worst of the weather would come in between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday (today), with it finally clearing throughout the day on Saturday (today).
“There will be thunderstorms and definitely heavy rainfall, too,” Hurt said. “There is the possibility of severe thunderstorms. There are certain areas that might have some minor flash flooding. Saturday morning will have more lingering rainfall and slowly clearing.”
The major hazards will be when most people are sleeping, Hurt noted.
“On Saturday, people need to pay attention with outdoor activities,” he said. “Keep an eye on the sky.”
Hurt said to avoid crossing a flooded highway and gave some other safety tips as well.
“We like to say, turn around, don’t drown,” he said.
Other tips include picking up any loose items from the yard and protect appliances that are not connected to a surge protector by unplugging them.
The county’s Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss has said the entire Emergency Operations Center is on alert and is monitoring the storm closely. Reiss said they are in contact with the National Weather Service.
Reiss said the county’s public information officer was going to send out a list of precautions for residents to take via social media and the AlertHighlands smart phone app.
The staff would not be assigned to stay at the EOC offices overnight but would be on call. Reiss said they all live within 10 minutes of the EOC office.
Reiss urged those with weather radios to have them set and ready to go. Residents should receive text alerts through the government emergency communication.
The AlertHighlands app will also issue warnings for such things as tornado watches or warning. Visit hcbcc.net to sign up for the county’s app. Other safety tips Reiss gave were:
• Get your disaster supply kit ready.
• Communicate to loved ones a plan of action in case of an emergency.
• Consider postponing outdoor activities.
• Watch for any signs of bad weather when outdoors.
• Seek shelter when lightning is possible.
