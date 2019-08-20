SEBRING — County Administrator Randy Vosburg confirmed Monday that FEMA had sent the final $4.35 million reimbursement for Hurricane Irma.
“I have a check in my hand,” Vosburg said, noting that he had already handed it to the Clerk of the Courts for deposit into the county’s bank accounts.
Highlands County commissioners had asked about bumping up the 2019-20 budget to get a $5 million influx from the fund balance, in an effort to make sure needed staff positions could get covered. Vosburg and members of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had pledged to find the funds.
“This make us feel better about this (position),” Vosburg said. “I think we’ll be good with rolling forward.”
The $4.35 million influx will allow the county to “buy back” critical positions in the Veterans, Human Resources, Code Enforcement, Children’s Advocacy Center and Public Information departments.
Vosburg said the public information position will play a vital role as the state ramps up its requirements for high-percentage recycling, through education of the public to keep their recycling clean of food and other debris, as well as materials that the county currently can’t recycle effectively, like plastic bags or glass.
Meanwhile, today’s meeting has another land use hearing for Black Bear Citrus LLC in Lake Placid.
The company got 200 acres of citrus grove on State Road 70 changed from agriculture to mixed use in February. That same parcel, located west of Old State Road 8, is on the agenda for a Large-Scale Comprehensive Plan amendment for essentially the same thing today.
A staff member of the planning department will make the presentation. County staff and the applicant have said that this is an appropriate change.
Objections have come from Dr. Hilary Swain, executive director of the adjacent Archbold Biological Station, and Ross Macbeth, attorney for Archbold Expeditions, a not-for-profit independent research institution that runs the station.
They have voiced concerns that digging out the Bear Citrus property could change the groundwater hydrology and possibly affect the lake levels of Lake Annie, a ground-water fed lake south of the property, beyond SR 70, on Archbold land.
The lake, Swain has said, is one of a few deep-water lakes in the subtropics that did not originate from a melted glacier, as the Great Lakes did. It is unique enough to belong to the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network, she said, and is of interest from scientists around the world due to its ancient sediments and unique hydrology.
Owner of the proposed sand mine, Black Bear Citrus LLC, is represented by attorney Bert J. Harris III, a managing member of the company. He has requested a special exemption to the code to allow extraction of sand, removing earth or topsoil from a 33.47-acre portion of the 200-acre parcel at 25 Pump Road.
His application said mining had been done there in the past. He said a sand mine designation would allow him to sell the sand while creating a pond along the east property line, along with areas that were mined in the past, to make a buffer.
Among other items on the agenda are:
• Recognition of the Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2018-19.
• A Presentation of the Interim Financial Reports of Key Performance Measure for the Third Quarter — as of June 30, 2019 — for Fiscal Year 2018-19.
• A public hearing on amendments to the Highlands County Code of Ordinances, regarding land development regulations.
• A request to approve an agreement with a contractor to work on the $527,341 Jackson Josephine Creek Washout project.
• A request to purchase 0.712 acres of land from Davis Enterprises Inc. for Sebring Parkway Phase 3 for $18,895, and build two driveways in exchange for the value of the property and any closing costs.
• A request to approve an agreement to acquire land and $4,129 from Lake Ridge Groves Inc. in exchange for paving 1,548 linear feet of Dallas Street as part of Sebring Parkway Phase 3, at a cost of $100,996 total from two separate county funds as the county’s 50% match portion of the project.
• Request to purchase 0.456 acres of land from S.Y. Hartt & Sons Inc. for the Arbuckle Creek Road turn lane project, without any negative impact to county funds.
