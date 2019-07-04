SEBRING — Things are heating up in Highlands County, besides the fireworks. The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued two heat advisories in as many weeks as of press time on Wednesday.
Meteorologists were considering issuing another advisory for Independence Day but would not make that determination until very early this morning, according to Richard Rude, meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Not impressed? Take into consideration the advisories are rarely assigned. The NWS in Ruskin has only issued a heat advisory for seven days since 2010, and never between 2012 and 2018. As of Wednesday, the area has had three days with heat advisories in 2019.
The good news is that the NWS is calling for 90’s in the daytime and a 30% chance of showers, which should have moved off to the east coast by 8 p.m. just in time for fireworks at 9 p.m. Those heading out to the fireworks shows may still want to bring an umbrella and something waterproof to sit on.
Rude called it a normal variability.
“Another heat advisory is possible for Thursday,” he said.
The advisories are put out when the combination of heat and humidity can become dangerous to be in for extended periods of time.
“The temperatures will be in the 90’s with 50% humidity, that’s relatively high,” Rude said. “The feel-like temperatures would be 108-112 degrees.”
That kind of heat can cause heat stroke to anyone.
“Anyone who is working outside, those without air conditioning and the elderly are at risk,” Rude said.
Those with certain illnesses may be at increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
“If you work outside, find shade, drink plenty of fluids, not alcohol,” he said. “Don’t do strenuous exercise in the middle of the day; do it in the morning or evening.”
For up-to-the-minute forecasts, visit weather.gov/tbw/.
