SEBRING — Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss has spent much of this week running to complete tasks between conference calls.
“Right now, we are monitoring,” Reiss said Wednesday morning, before then-Tropical Storm Dorian was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane at 2 p.m. “It’s still too far out to determine what impact Highlands County will have.”
Reiss, along with other local responders and disaster-essential county staff, have had four to six conference calls per day with state and national agencies, such as the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center/National Weather Service.
Reiss said local responders are also following their online updates.
“We’re keeping a close eye, going through our preparations,” Reiss said. “We know one small shift right now can mean a large difference in a couple of days.”
No matter what path Dorian takes, Highlands County will see a lot of rain, Reiss said.
As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Dorian had sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving northwest at about 13 mph; it was off the north coast of Puerto Rico, according to Meteorologist Paul Close with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“It is still forecast to come across the east coast of Florida overnight Sunday and into Monday,” Close said. “Where it will hit is still a question. The cone (of uncertainty) covers the entire peninsula right now. The cone is 200 miles wide.”
Close expects rain and wind locally from Sunday night through Monday night. He also said the effects of the storm will depend on where landfall takes place.
Close said the time to prepare is now. Get batteries for flashlights and water, non perishable food, a first aid kit, prescriptions fuels for vehicles and generators are all items Close suggested. Tidying up the yard and bringing in garbage cans so items do not become projectiles is another recommendation.
NOAA will put out advisories daily at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. As landfall becomes closer, the advisories will increase. Listen on weather radios, don’t panic but be vigilant. More hurricane preparedness information can be found on nhc.noaa.gov.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said county work crews are making sure they are stocked up on supplies and have filled fuel tanks for backup generators.
Traffic Operations crews are also double-checking batteries and generators for traffic signals and coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation for additional help, if needed.
Howerton said Traffic Operations also has a lot of signs ready to go, just in case a bunch blow down or fly away.
They have stop signs mounted on barricades, in case they have to close or detour roads or intersections.
As for barrels recently placed on Sebring Parkway to direct traffic away from roundabout construction, Howerton said they’d have to removed those for a hurricane.
Depending on the wind, he said the county may have to position heavy equipment to redirect traffic, because the county doesn’t have a supply of “K-rail” concrete barricades.
If motorists encounter a non-functional traffic light after the storm, Howerton said, they should remember to exercise patience and caution, treat it like a four-way stop and avoid crossing the street if they can turn right then turn around down the road.
News Service of Florida reports the storm may reach Florida Sunday or Monday at Category 3 strength, with winds topping 110 mph.
Reiss said, as far as the predictions of wind intensity, confidence in those models and predictions is low, for now.
As Dorian bears down on the island U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea, emergency management officials are watching how the interaction with land there might shift the storm track or lessen its intensity.
Reiss said she was aware that the U.S. National Guard and some Florida state assets, including an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team, had already deployed to the island.
“They’re still in a state of recovery in Puerto Rico,” Reiss said, referring to the devastation and death toll of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“We’ve been monitoring (Dorian) with (the State Emergency Response Team) and will continue to watch closely,” Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted. “All Floridians on the East Coast should have 7 days of supplies, prepare their homes & follow the track closely.”
DeSantis officially declared a state of emergency at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for 26 counties in Central Florida, to include Highlands County.
DeSantis also advised Floridians to brace for strong winds, heavy rains and flooding, News Service reported.
Dorian’s projected path shifted north of Hispaniola on Wednesday, putting the system away from the island’s mountains and into more open water.
The National Hurricane Center said the western Atlantic well east of the Bahamas, has low shear and warm waters, which will intensify the storm.
Tropical-storm force winds are expected to reach Florida on Saturday, News Service reported, with a “cone of probability” currently stretching from Miami to Savannah, Georgia, and centered on the East Coast of Central Florida.
Dorian could be the fifth hurricane to impact the state in four years.
In 2016, Hurricane Matthew caused damage as it skirted the East Coast, and Hurricane Hermine knocked out electricity in the Tallahassee area. Hurricane Irma barreled through much of the state in 2017, and Hurricane Michael devastated parts of the Panhandle last year.
Staff Writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
