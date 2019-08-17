SEBRING — County officials may not be looking, necessarily, at parking and restrooms for local lakes access.
Although those are allowed and appropriate uses for the $250,000 of lakes enhancements funds collected over the years from the countywide tourist tax, Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn said the intended use for those funds are water quality and other related matters.
The actual use of those funds need to be decided by the Tourist Development Council board, then confirmed by the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
In fact, he said, when Casey Hartt, lead consultant for the TDC, gave presentations last week to the county commission on the TDC’s strategic plan and budget for 2019-20, she didn’t actually say she was looking at parking and restrooms.
A member of the audience made that suggestion, however: Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Lakes — a regular attendee and participant at meetings — said she would like to see those facilities at local lakes.
She pointed to at least one park on Lake Istokpoga that has a boat ramp, but no restroom facilities.
Dunn said the county’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee has helped pay for restroom facilities and chipped in for Phase 1 of improvement to Lake June Park in Lake Placid, including the large picnic pavilion and restrooms.
The county hopes to bring the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission into discussions of what can be done to improve lake access, something that a survey of visitors to Highlands County found to be lacking.
FWC has programs to improve boat docks and other means of access into the lakes, Dunn said.
