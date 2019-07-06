SEBRING — Neither party on either side of the Sebring City Hall question is moving quickly toward possible sale of the city-owned property to the county.
Right now, both the city and county have elected to do appraisals of the city’s main administration building at 368 S. Commerce Ave. The Sebring City Council has also voted to commission blueprints on possible renovations to the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, the intended new home of city hall.
“I attended,” Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said Tuesday of the Sebring City Council meeting on June 26 to discuss the possible move.
City Council members voted unanimously June 26 to have Cool and Cobb Engineering prepare a set of construction blueprints for the Wachovia building.
In the same motion, they all voted to have an appraisal done on the current city hall on South Commerce Avenue — both the building and the entire city block — for potential buyers.
“It’s worth what we’re willing to pay for it,” Handley stated. “It will be lower than the comps.”
Handley meant the comparable properties, or “comps,” in the downtown area would rate a higher price than the existing city hall.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the county is going to need more space eventually. The city hall property sits just west of the Highlands County Courthouse, between South Orange Street and South Pine Street.
“We’re going to need space eventually,” Brooks said.
“Don’t say it until after you buy it,” warned Commissioner Greg Harris.
Sale would include not just the current 9,501-square-foot building, but also the entire block, which would include tennis courts and the Sebring Bridge Club.
Sale would depend on many factors, not the least of which are the value of the building and surrounding city block, as well as the cost to the city to renovate the 1973 bank building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the building in December for $325,000. CRA officials said the company that previously owned the building was eager to get it off the books before the end of the year.
City Councilman Tom Dettman said the just value of the city hall property, right now, is $1.18 million.
The city won’t move into the old three-story bank building for some time. The interior needs renovation and many of the 46-year-old building’s systems need upgrades.
After the city meeting, Handley — a construction contractor himself — said he had not seen the interior of the Wachovia bank building, but suspected renovation costs would be higher than engineer Carl Cool’s estimate of $1.2 million.
Handley believes that may cost $1.5 million.
The final estimate of those costs would affect what the city would ask for the city hall property.
If the city starts renovations and moves into the Wachovia building, all departments currently in city hall would likely fit easily in the first two floors of 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
It sits on the corner of North Pine Street and is adjacent to city police, fire and utilities departments.
