SEBRING — As evidenced from the multi-million dollar check received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Highlands County had a lot of debris cleanup after Hurricane Irma.
That included debris inside city limits and at the Sebring Regional Airport, and now county commissioners have suggested it would have been good to have cities help out with asking for the refund.
Commissioner Ron Handley remarked at the last Board of County Commission meeting that cities had been on the county’s “coattails” with regard to getting reimbursement from FEMA.
“They need to pay their part of the cost to recover funds,” Handley said.
Highlands County does not yet have an interlocal agreement with the cities to set out what that percentage would be, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
“But we want to make sure we have that now,” Vosburg said.
Trying to figure out how much each municipality would pay would not be easy. Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, when asked how that would break out, said the debris information from Irma was not catalogued by city but by street.
There are roughly 80,000 lines of data in the report to review to figure out the percentages, she said, the way it’s recorded now.
She said Monday that one possible aspect of an interlocal agreement would be to define each municipal boundary in a debris collection zone. That way, the city or town could then pay a contractor directly to collect debris from that zone and send a reimbursement request to FEMA itself.
Highlands County amassed heavy disaster relief cost mostly from debris removal. Few storms have hit the county directly since the three-storm 2004 season. The number of weak trees and structures toppled left approximately 1 million cubic yards of debris, said County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr.
That accounted for most of the $14.9 million the county spent on recovery, and subsequently requested from FEMA in reimbursement.
At the end of May, the county received a $6.59 million check out of a block of $8 million of projects in the total $14.9 million request.
Among the individual costs, as catalogued by Emergency Management Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss, were $360 million in public and private property damage, including 25,000 damaged or destroyed traffic signs and three communications towers, and damage to 24 facilities — roof damage on 14 of those — as well as numerous roads washed out from underneath by overrun stormwater culverts and pipes. All of that produced debris, which the county then had to clean up.
The county also housed 1,403 people in general shelters and 117 in special needs shelters, and answered 7,837 direct calls at the Emergency Operations Center, Reiss said.
All this cost the county money, Reiss said, not counting how much damage individual residents sustained.
To cover the bill, the county had to pull money from any funds available, the majority from the General Fund’s “Fund Balance” — the “savings account” — as well as from departmental funds.
The County Commission also had to dip into reserves to balance the 2018-19 budget, leaving just 1.87 months of operating expenses in reserve.
The ideal is two months, at least, but three months or more, preferably.
The rest of the FEMA funds from Irma aren’t expected by the end of September — the end of the fiscal year — and not even by the end of the calendar year, Vosburg said last Tuesday.
Even with increased property values, the county may have to dip into reserves again to balance the 2019-20 budget, which would leave operating revenues still at or below two months.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks has said the county needs to build up the fund balance, because another “Irma” may be on the horizon again soon.
As for having cities pay their part, Commissioner Arlene Tuck also had a request of county code enforcement: To require people clean up after a fire, flood or wind disaster as soon as possible.
She referenced Sunset Manor mobile home park, which has not been fully cleared away after multiple propane tanks caught fire at the Kosan Crisplant facility across from the park, launching scores of the tanks into the air and sending some of the burning bombs into the residential area, burning some of the trailer homes.
