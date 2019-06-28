SEBRING — Highlands County just got another check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but not for Hurricane Irma recovery or debris collection.
The funds — $40,675 — will get distributed among local non-profit organizations through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, to assist the programs that help local residents and families.
The United Way of Central Florida, located on U.S. 98 in Highland City, south of Lakeland, will help coordinate funds distribution.
Debbie Wilson with United Way of Central Florida said this is the 36th year the program has provided funds to local recipient organizations in this part of central Florida. It’s based on unemployment numbers.
In 2018, she said, the allocation was higher — $42,900 — and it went to four local organizations: Heartland Food Reservoir for food assistance; House of Change for rent/mortgage, food and utility bill assistance; Manna Ministries, also for food assistance; and The Salvation Army for rent/mortgage, food and utility bill assistance.
Clients themselves cannot apply for the funds directly. United Way officials stated via a press release that organizations apply, and then families can apply to the programs already in place.
Wilson said she frequently gets individuals and families calling directly about applying for funds and wants to remind them that the only way to access these funds is to apply to programs run by recipient organizations.
Each year, she hopes to add another one or two organizations to the list, Wilson said.
In order to qualify for funds from the National Board grant, local organizations must be:
• Private voluntary non-profits with voluntary boards, be or units of government;
• Eligible to receive federal funds;
• Managed by an accounting system;
• Non-discriminatory, and
• Demonstrate the capability to provide emergency food and/or shelter.
A board made up of Highlands County government officials, clergy, emergency service providers, homeless representatives and United Way officials will determine how to distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The local board will also be responsible for recommending agencies to receive funds and for distributing any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
In previous years funds from this program have gone to help five local organizations assist with food, rent, mortgage, and utility bills.
One of those years was 2009, when United Way reported the county was allocated $31,689.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Debbie Wilson of United Way of Central Florida at Debbie.Wilson@uwcf.org.
The deadline to receive applications is Friday, July 5, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.