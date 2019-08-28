SEBRING — Sept. 10 is the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma, and ironically it is also the high peak of hurricane season, but no one told Mother Nature and she has brought an uninvited guest, Tropical Storm Dorian. The general public may not see it but Highlands County Emergency Management has been at work behind the scenes in preparation for Dorian, should the storm strengthen and make landfall in Florida.
Tosh Reiss, the emergency management manager, was in meetings with county department heads on Tuesday to mitigate potential storm damage.
“For the moment we are monitoring,” Reiss said. “It is too far out to determine what impacts, if any, Highlands County will have. We are in touch with our state partners and local agencies, refreshing our knowledge of the preparedness plans.”
Emergency Operations Coordinator Jim Harris spent Tuesday starting generators and making sure they were in top running order even though the generators are on a maintenance schedule.
One thing Highlands County is sure to get more of, whether Dorian remains a tropical storm or strengthens into a hurricane, is rain. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kyle Green was not pleased with the 3-5 inches and 5-7 inches forecast in some places by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Because of the daily drenching the region has been getting, the soil is already saturated and unable to drain water quickly. In fact, an area of State Road 66 and Payne Road has been closed since last week because of flood conditions.
“We haven’t got any roads that have water over them right now,” Green said. “But the drainage swales are full. Lake Jackson is as full as it has been in years.”
Green is concerned it won’t take too much for waters to jump the boundaries that contain them. Other concerns are prevalent too.
“If we get a lot of wind, trees will come down easier because the ground is soft,” he said.
Some areas of the county are already susceptible to flooding and residents may want to take advantage of the sand bags provided by the county. Bags are available for pickup at the Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd. A 10-bag-per-person limit is in effect. Inmates from the jail will help residents fill their bags.
According to county officials, the times for Wednesday [today] and Thursday are:
• Avon Park: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road
• Sebring: noon to 4 p.m. at South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center
• Lake Placid: 7-11 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will have personnel at each location to assist with the filling process.
Local shelters will not be open until the EOC deems it necessary, according to Reiss. Residents still have time to sign up for the special needs shelter at hcbcc.net. Click on Departments, Emergency Management, and the special needs shelter link is on the left. A paper registration form can be found at the Florida Health Department in Highlands County at 6850 W. George Blvd.
Sign up for important weather alerts at hcbcc.net and click on Alert Highlands under News and Announcements.
“We are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Reiss said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.