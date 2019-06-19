AVON PARK — Duke Energy chose properties in Highlands County as its 2019 Site Readiness Program. The others locations are in Lake and Sumter counties. The program’s purpose is to create growth of industrial sites.
The Highlands County site, a 123-acre property, that has been selected is in a favored industrial location, said Meghan DiGiacomo, business development director for the county. The property is accessible to CSX rails and has frontage on U.S. 27. The three property owners are Ben Hill Griffin, Baxter Troutman and Crews C. Elton Family Ltd., Partnership. It will be located near the new steel company, Nucor, in the northern end of county.
“The Duke Energy Site Readiness Program is about identifying the best locations for industry to call ‘home’ in Florida,” Janine Saunders, Duke spokeswoman said. “Industrial-ready sites are hard to come by and the success of this program results from strong partnerships and a mutual commitment to growth.
“We work with county and economic development leaders, site selection experts, engineering firms and others to determine what each site needs to be most attractive to companies seeking to grow or expand,” Saunders said.
In a press release, Duke said the added locations bring the number of Florida sites to 26 since the program’s inception six years ago.
Saunders also said communities have economic development within them, and it’s better for all. She said with more people that Duke supplies energy to, the cost can be spread over more customers and Duke benefits by selling more electricity. Saunders also pointed out that industrial companies tend to use more energy than other companies.
“Bringing new industry to Highlands County benefits people and communities,” Saunders said. “The result is new jobs and local tax revenue that make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”
The Highlands County Economic Development Council supports Duke’s efforts in the community.
Digiacomo said the property owners involved have been cooperative and supportive of the plans.
“The area is going to have the City of Avon Park water and sewer,” DiGiacomo said. “The lines will be running about two and a half miles to get to the area. An industrial site is more competitive to development prospects if it already has the existing infrastructure.”
Any manner of industrial company could choose to develop the site, she said.
“We partner with the county and economic development leaders who have a vision for the types of jobs and industry they’d like to see grow in their communities,” Saunders said. “This was the case in Highlands County and recommendations for readying the site will be made to align with their vision for the future.”
Duke and the Highlands County Economic Development Council will hold a public meeting to profile Duke’s program and the site. The meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. on July 11 at the University Center Auditorium at South Florida State College.
