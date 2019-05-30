SEBRING — The long wait is over, at least for a major part of the requested reimbursement from the federal government for disaster-related expenses.
Highlands County’s Board of County Commission received a $6.59 million check Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a portion of the reimbursement funds that the county has been expecting, and requesting, as part of recuperation efforts after Hurricane Irma.
Irma hit the county on Sept. 10, 2017, and the county spent the better part of three months clearing debris and making repairs, some of which are still in progress.
In all, county-contracted crews picked up and hauled off more than 889,440 cubic yards of vegetation and collected 27,318 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.
County work crews repaired 3,000 traffic signs, 37 traffic signals, 16 roadways, 17 facilities and recreational areas, and two communication towers.
“This refund provides a much-needed relief our county needed by replacing funds to our emergency account and repaying funds borrowed from other internal accounts,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “The refund is also in time for the start of another hurricane season, which will provide the county with cash flow in the event we are impacted by another storm.”
Emergency Manager Latosha Reiss expressed gratitude Thursday for all the people whose hard work and dedication helped restore the community, both physically and financially.
“The reimbursement is not yet completed, but this is a large piece of that total,” Reiss said.
The reimbursement for public assistance projects comes from Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act, which pays back local governments for the cost of debris removal and life-saving emergency protective measures, as well as repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like public buildings, roads and utilities.
Under the program, the federal government pays no less than 75% of the eligible cost. State governments determine how the non-federal share of the cost — up to 25% — gets split up among the sub-recipients like local and county governments.
On Tuesday, Highlands County’s FEMA check of $6.59 million was accompanied by a check for $823,416 from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
